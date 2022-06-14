The Blueprint For Making Your 24-Valve Cummins Relevant In Today’s High-Horsepower World

The second installment in this underdog diesel series brings us to the VP44-fueled, 24-valve 5.9L ISB Cummins that powered second-gen trucks from ’98.5-’02. Aside from the way it compared, stock, to the outgoing 12-valve it replaced in 1998, the 24-valve Cummins has never really received its due credit for horsepower potential. Sure you’re not going to squeeze 650hp out of a mild set of injectors and a turbo upgrade like you can on a common-rail, or unlock 100 extra ponies for free like you can with a P-pumped 12-valve, but the VP44-fueled 24-valve can still be made to turn out respectable horsepower. Case in point, many seem to forget how easy it is—especially in the modern era—to reach 500-rwhp with the 24-valve platform.

This time, we’re examining a 550hp parts recipe we’ve seen play out on the dyno time and again. In a nutshell, it calls for a set of 150hp injectors, a hotrod VP44, a chassis-mounted electric lift pump system, a turbo upgrade, and the right tuning. For insurance, minor valvetrain upgrades and head studs are preferred, but other than that the path to making 550-rwhp (or more) is clear. Perhaps the best part is the fact that you don’t need to make any hard-part changes in the bottom end. The factory rotating assembly has zero issues tolerating 550 hp and 1,100 lb-ft on a regular basis. If you’re ready to effectively triple the horsepower of your ’98.5-’02 Dodge, the ultimate, daily drivable, 550-plus hp combination is presented here.

A Proven HP Recipe

It doesn’t get any more real world than this: the dyno sheet produced by a 130,000-mile, ’02 Dodge 3500 with a built 47RE behind a stock bottom end 24-valve Cummins. For fuel, the truck was treated to Dynomite Diesel Products’ 150hp injectors, Industrial Injection’s Hot Rod VP44, and a 150-gph FASS system. For air, the old-school 64.5mm Super B Special from BD Diesel got the nod, along with a BD exhaust manifold and a Spearco intercooler. Tuned by way of an Edge Juice with Attitude with the “Hot Unlock” level 6 active, the second-gen Cummins put down the 551 hp and 1,110 lb-ft numbers you see here.

’02 Dodge Ram 3500

Engine: 5.9L Cummins 24-valve with ARP 2000 head studs

Fuel: Dynomite Diesel Performance 150hp injectors, Industrial Injection Hot Rod VP44, FASS 150-gph fuel system

Air/Exhaust: BD Super B Special turbo (64.5mm), Spearco intercooler, Flex-a-lite electric fans, stock air box and intake elbow, BD exhaust manifold, 4-inch turbo-back exhaust system

Transmission: Goerend 47RE with triple disc torque converter, billet-steel input, intermediate, and output shafts, BD billet flex plate

Tuning: Edge Juice w/Attitude with Hot Unlock

