The Blueprint For Making Your 24-Valve Cummins Relevant In Today’s High-Horsepower World
The second installment in this underdog diesel series brings us to the VP44-fueled, 24-valve 5.9L ISB Cummins that powered second-gen trucks from ’98.5-’02. Aside from the way it compared, stock, to the outgoing 12-valve it replaced in 1998, the 24-valve Cummins has never really received its due credit for horsepower potential. Sure you’re not going to squeeze 650hp out of a mild set of injectors and a turbo upgrade like you can on a common-rail, or unlock 100 extra ponies for free like you can with a P-pumped 12-valve, but the VP44-fueled 24-valve can still be made to turn out respectable horsepower. Case in point, many seem to forget how easy it is—especially in the modern era—to reach 500-rwhp with the 24-valve platform.
This time, we’re examining a 550hp parts recipe we’ve seen play out on the dyno time and again. In a nutshell, it calls for a set of 150hp injectors, a hotrod VP44, a chassis-mounted electric lift pump system, a turbo upgrade, and the right tuning. For insurance, minor valvetrain upgrades and head studs are preferred, but other than that the path to making 550-rwhp (or more) is clear. Perhaps the best part is the fact that you don’t need to make any hard-part changes in the bottom end. The factory rotating assembly has zero issues tolerating 550 hp and 1,100 lb-ft on a regular basis. If you’re ready to effectively triple the horsepower of your ’98.5-’02 Dodge, the ultimate, daily drivable, 550-plus hp combination is presented here.
A Proven HP Recipe
It doesn’t get any more real world than this: the dyno sheet produced by a 130,000-mile, ’02 Dodge 3500 with a built 47RE behind a stock bottom end 24-valve Cummins. For fuel, the truck was treated to Dynomite Diesel Products’ 150hp injectors, Industrial Injection’s Hot Rod VP44, and a 150-gph FASS system. For air, the old-school 64.5mm Super B Special from BD Diesel got the nod, along with a BD exhaust manifold and a Spearco intercooler. Tuned by way of an Edge Juice with Attitude with the “Hot Unlock” level 6 active, the second-gen Cummins put down the 551 hp and 1,110 lb-ft numbers you see here.
’02 Dodge Ram 3500
Engine: 5.9L Cummins 24-valve with ARP 2000 head studs
Fuel: Dynomite Diesel Performance 150hp injectors, Industrial Injection Hot Rod VP44, FASS 150-gph fuel system
Air/Exhaust: BD Super B Special turbo (64.5mm), Spearco intercooler, Flex-a-lite electric fans, stock air box and intake elbow, BD exhaust manifold, 4-inch turbo-back exhaust system
Transmission: Goerend 47RE with triple disc torque converter, billet-steel input, intermediate, and output shafts, BD billet flex plate
Tuning: Edge Juice w/Attitude with Hot Unlock
SOURCEs
AirDog
208.810.0590
airdogliftpumps.com
ARP
800.826.3045
arp-bolts.com
BD Diesel
800.887.5030
us.bddiesel.com
Blue Chip Diesel Performance
888.472.7373
bluechipdiesel.com
Diesel Auto Power
801.927.4600
dieselautopower.com
Dynomite Diesel Products
208.209.3214
dynomitediesel.com
Edge Products
801.476.3343
edgeproducts.com
FASS
636.433.5410
fassride.com
Haisley Machine
877.948.3164
haisleymachine.com
Hamilton Cams
512.355.9101
hamiltoncams.com
Industrial Injection
800.955.0476
industrialinjection.com
On 3 Performance
614.439.0057
on3performance.com
Quadzilla
801.872.5472
quadzillapower.com
Scheid Diesel
812.466.7202
scheiddiesel.com
Stainless Diesel
574.358.0456
stainlessdiesel.com
Steed Speed
250.807.7212
steedspeed.com