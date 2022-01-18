The Product That Revolutionized The 7.3L Tuning Market

In the expansive world of diesel performance, certain power adders brought to market over the years have been certifiable homeruns. Some of these products have even sparked renewed interest in dated engine platforms. In the world of 7.3L Power Stroke tuning, the Hydra Chip from Power Hungry Performance is one such piece of hardware. More like a grand slam than a homerun, it revolutionized the 7.3L aftermarket in terms of its functionality and capability. With the capacity to hold 17 tunes, available on-the-fly, at any one time, and by offering the end-user the ability to reprogram his chip without ever having to remove it from the PCM, the Hydra Chip changed everything. In 2022, and as has been the case for nearly a decade, the Hydra Chip is the tuning option of choice for 7.3L Power Stroke owners.

But the story of 7.3L tuning doesn’t begin with the Hydra. It begins long before that with its creator, Power Hungry Performance’s Bill Cohron—a man who happens to be one of the first calibrators to ever tune a 7.3L PCM. In the infancy of electronically controlled diesels, the 7.3L Power Stroke would come to set the benchmark thanks to Bill and select others like him. With an electronically controlled injection system to capitalize on, a whole new world of discovering horsepower—where aftermarket calibrators would use keystrokes rather than wrenches—had commenced. Before the Duramax arrived and Cummins went common-rail the Ford camp dominated the tune-only horsepower market. Gains of up to 140hp over stock were quickly discovered—impressive numbers back when a 300-rwhp diesel pickup was a big deal. More than 20 years ago, Bill was on the cutting edge of unlocking the kind of horsepower we all enjoy today. This is his story.

