Fullhook Performance’s Masterpiece: A Mopar-Powered ’51 Ford F-5

When Dayton first got his hands on a 2000 Ford F-350 with a 7.3L Power Stroke engine, he had no idea it would one day evolve into a local legend. The truck started life as a reliable daily driver and a weekend workhorse, boasting an 8.5-inch Pro Comp suspension lift and 37-inch tires. But fate had other plans.

One fateful evening, Dayton was involved in a rollover accident on his way home. While the incident could have marked the end for most vehicles, it was just the beginning of what would become the “Brutal Binder.” Refusing to let the trusty 7.3 go, Dayton bought the wrecked truck back from the insurance company. He was torn between parting it out or rebuilding it. Ultimately, sentimentality won out. Inspired by a bold vision, Dayton set out to transform the F-350 into something his town had never seen before.

Enter Dayton’s grandfather’s retired 1947 International K5, which had been sitting in a pasture since the 1970s. Its rusting shell may have seemed like little more than an eyesore to most, but to Dayton, it was the perfect foundation for his monster truck project.

The first step was reclaiming the K5 from decades of disuse. After clearing out a massive packrat nest, Dayton hauled the cab, front clip, and bumper home—the winch bed had already been removed when the truck was parked in the pasture. Meanwhile, the F-350 was stripped down to a rolling chassis, ready to become the backbone of this Frankenstein monster of a build.

Fitting the International cab and front clip onto the F-350’s frame proved to be the project’s most challenging task. Careful measurements and painstaking adjustments were required to ensure the components aligned correctly. Once the cab was securely welded in place, attention turned to the bed. Dayton salvaged the original winch bed from the ’47, straightening and lengthening it before mounting it onto the frame.

With the major structural components in place, Dayton shifted focus to the truck’s functionality and flair. He custom-fitted the exhaust system, running 4-inch hard piping from the turbo back to a “Y” junction that transitioned into 6-inch pipe—a repurposed piece of natural gas pipeline. The taillights were another creative touch, housed within valve chairs originally used in natural gas compressors.

The winch is a true centerpiece: a vintage Highway Trailer Company model built in the 1930s or 1940s. Wrapped with 330 feet of 1-inch oilfield winch cable, it’s attached to the largest log chain and hook Dayton could find, ensuring this beast is as functional as it is intimidating.

Between long shifts at work and late nights in the shop, Dayton set himself an ambitious goal: complete the “Brutal Binder” within a year. With determination and sheer grit, he not only met that goal but finished the build in just 10 months.

Today, the “Brutal Binder” stands as a testament to Dayton’s ingenuity and dedication. What started as a wrecked F350 has become a monster of a truck that turns heads wherever it goes, blending the timeless character of the ’47 International K5 with the power and reliability of the 7.3L Power Stroke. It’s more than a truck; it’s a rolling piece of history and a symbol of unrelenting creativity.

“This truck is not perfect, but with every bit of imperfection came a lesson,” Dakota admits. “My friend Buddy who previously owned this truck might have had different plans than mine, but I can see how proud he is to see it still driving around town. Over the years, I have gained support from a few companies in the industry that have helped get the build to where it is today, and I must take a minute to thank Pureflow Air Dog, Northern Radiator, Smeding Diesel, and After Dark Kreations among others.”

PHOTOS BY GRANT COX