In today’s truck world, everyone is looking for something to differentiate their rig from their neighbors— new wheels, bigger tires; perhaps a set of off-road bumpers or a cowl induction hood. If you’re the kind of person that just can’t leave something stock and need to make a bolder more aggressive statement with your truck, maybe a new mesh grille insert from Overkill Fabrication would be just what the doctor ordered. The hand-built custom grilles are offered for just about every make and model, and offer state of the art engineering to ensure a perfect fit and plenty of customizable options to fit just about anyone’s taste.

Overkill Fab opened shop in 2013 looking to fill a void in the market by offering custom fabricated parts to the masses that not only looked good, but provided unsurpassed fitment and quality. With their state-of-the-art 3D contours and CO2 laser tables to cut each piece, each OKF grille is developed using Kreon scanning technology to make an OEM like fit in the factory grille shell of your truck. The latest powder coat technology will help the grille insert stand up to the harshest conditions and their stainless steel grille options offer a Lifetime Warranty. Grilles are available with multiple frame layouts that offer mounting locations for various light bar sizes and your choice of hardware ranges from simple button head bolts, to spikes or brass bullet casings.

For this build, a 2012 Ram 2500 with the 6.7L Cummins, the factory chrome grille just wasn’t cutting it and the glossy black OKF insert was the perfect way to dress up the front end, while tossing the chrome to the curb. Using an aftermarket paintable replacement grille shell that was ordered online, a Dremel tool with cutting bit, and a hand drill to make a couple holes, the installation of the OKF insert took less than 30-minutes and was installed on the truck in under ten. The grille frame followed the factory grille shell lines perfectly and the contour also matched to a tee. Using the included stainless hardware, it mounted securely and looked killer on the truck. OKF offers grille options for 1991- 2016 Dodge, 2001-2017 Chevrolet, 1992-2017 Ford, and 1994-2017 GMC applications. DW

