GOOD LOOKS, MAXIMUM TRACTION

Adding 2.5 Inches of Lift and a 4-Link to a ’10 Super Duty

Diesel enthusiasts are primarily interested in adding two things to their trucks: bigger wheels and tires, and more power. Show and go. Looks alone won’t satisfy their needs. It’ll have to back up its aggressive stance with a powerful punch, and vice versa. With the power side of the equation taken care of thanks to a 300-hp Hot Damn tune upload to his 6.4L, Jim Ellenberg decided his ’10 F-250 could use a new look—one that entailed 35-inch tread mounted on 20 x 10-inch wheels.

To fit the new rolling stock under his immaculate, low-mile Super Duty, Ellenberg knew he would have to lift the truck. In an industry chock-full of reputable lift kit manufacturers, he went with a company that’s known for building high-quality lifts that perform exactly as advertised: Icon Vehicle Dynamics. In particular, one of Icon’s Stage 4 2.5-inch suspension systems would be installed—complete with dual-rate coil springs, matched tuned performance shocks, dual steering stabilizers and an adjustable track bar.

As icing on the cake, as well as a means of making sure the near 600 hp making it to wheels never unsettles the front axle in four-wheel drive, Icon’s front 4-link system was also ordered. With the truck dropped off just south of the small town of Alexander, Illinois, the folks at Flynn’s Shop set to work bolting everything together. To find out why Icon’s products are often considered some of the best in the industry, read on for all the details of this 2.5-inch Stage 4 lift and 4-link system.

SOURCES

Flynn’s Shop

217.478.3811

Icon Vehicle Dynamics

951.689.4266

IconVehicleDynamics.com

One Up Offroad

888.9866.387

OneUpOffroad.com

York Tire

217.245.1530