Transfer Low, an aftermarket supplier for fuel systems, recently unveiled an auxiliary fuel tank system for the 2018 Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon diesel pickups.

The in-bed auxiliary tank has 40-gallon capacity, and is compact enough to fit under popular tonneau covers. The system includes a preassembled sending, rollover valve and fuel filter. All components come in a recessed cover box designed to integrate with the truck’s lines for a clean factory look.

Fuel management is done through Transfer Flow’s computerized TRAX 3 system. An in-cab LCD monitor tracks fuel levels on the main and auxiliary tanks, and controls fuel transfer using the company’s AutoTrans software.

The fuel tank itself is made from the company’s proprietary Reliasteel, 12-gauge aluminized steel made in the US and powder-coated for improved structural rigidity and corrosion resistance. Inside the tank, internal baffles reduce sloshing and ensure accurate tracking of fuel levels.

Located in Chico, CA, Transfer Flow is an established fuel systems brand for popular trucks. It has been in the business of fuel-related components for over 35 years, and all products are proudly American-made in the company’s sprawling 70,000 square foot lot in Northern California.