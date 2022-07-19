Carnage Of The Week

The Aftermath Of Making 3,336 HP…

The dyno pull heard and seen ‘round the world definitely took its toll on Justin Zeigler’s equipment. Following his record-setting 3,336 hp (and 3,642 lb-ft of torque) performance on the rollers at U.C.C., he and his team pulled the Rossler TH400 for analysis and ran into this. It’s a twisted output shaft but not just any output shaft. It came from SCS Gearbox and in most applications is probably all but indestructible. As for the transmission, the input shaft was twisted enough that Zeigler had to fight to get the torque converter off of it! However, the real reason for the R&R was to ready Zeigler’s Pro Street Dodge for the upcoming Rocky Top Diesel Shootout. Look for him there.

More Carnage

How many bales? Sure, if they’ll fit we’ll haul ‘em. In all seriousness, we’re told no one was hurt in what could have been a catastrophic accident. Whether the mishap occurred due to driver or truck error remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure: this late-model Ram is beyond totaled. Big props for securing the load, though. Those bales didn’t move an inch. Rumor has it that 23 round bales were along for the ride on this one. Be safe out there, and remember: just because your truck can move it doesn’t mean it can stop it!

Upcoming Events

Rocky Top Diesel Shootout

As the Outlaw Diesel Super Series moves south to Crossville Dragway in Tennessee, the ninth running of the Rocky Top Diesel Shootout is set to commence on July 29-30. Over the years, we’ve seen records broken, some of the best grudge races ever put together, and even a wild ride that sent the Scheid Diesel dragster beyond the sand pit at the end of the track. This year’s 2-day affair will offer the same, lightning-fast side-by-side diesel drag racing action we’ve seen in years past, and more than $30,000 in cash prizes will be on the line. And don’t forget that kids 12 and under get in the gate free of charge, so bring out your youngsters for a taste of diesel drag racing.

Scheid Diesel Extravaganza: Campsites Are Going Fast

If you’re planning on camping at the 2022 Scheid Diesel Extravaganza, now is the time to get your spot reserved at Wagler Motorsports Park. Options range from camper spots with 30-amp hookups, camper spots without hookups (generator use), and weekend tent camping. Thanks to its compact design, you’re never more than a short ride (or walk) from the action, i.e. the PPL truck pulls, ODSS drag racing, the chassis dyno, the show ‘n shine, and the sizable vendor’s row. All camping spots are for Thursday-Sunday reservations. Power spots are $250, non-electric spots are $100, and tent camping is $20 for the weekend.

OEM News

Mazda Announces I-6 Diesel For CX-60

While the rest of the automotive world apparently goes all-in on EV’s, Mazda is adding an all-new e-Skyactiv D inline-six diesel engine to its European CX-60 lineup. The new common-rail power plant is part of the automaker’s “Multi-Solution Approach,” which boasts more efficient internal combustion engines along with a diverse range of electric powertrains. The 3.3L e-Skyactiv D features Distribution-Controlled Partially Premixed Compression Ignition (DCPCI), an advanced combustion technology that allows the I-6 diesel to achieve a thermal efficiency higher than 40-percent. In Mazda i-Activ AWD configurations, the 3.3L produces 254 hp, while rear-wheel drive output is limited to 200 hp.

The New, Tow-To-Charge Service

You serious, Clark? Is this how the future is going to work? With the money you save charging up your electric car helping to pay the tow truck driver’s fee for hauling you to the fast-charge station and then waiting until you’re all topped off? At least this is safer than firing up the generator and recharging along the highway, but things still don’t look good for the electric vehicle takeover that once seemed so imminent. Once again, while we will all be sharing the road with more and more EV’s soon, the growing pains of EV technology and its practicality (or lack thereof) need to be highlighted.

Emissions

BP Statistical Review: Sharp Rebound In Energy Demand In 2021

You don’t say… When the world reopened and the global economy restarted its engines in 2021, energy demand went right back to 2019 levels, and then some. According to BP’s statistical review of world energy, primary energy use increased by 1.3-percent in 2021 vs. 2019 levels. The report goes on to state that fossil fuels accounted for 82-percent of primary energy use last year, which was down from 83-percent in 2019 and 85-percent five years ago. As for oil consumption, its use increased by 5.3 million barrels per day in 2021, but remained 3.7 million barrels per day below 2019 levels. For more on the statistical review, follow the link below.

