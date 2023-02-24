Diamond Advantage Transmissions are not rebuilt; they are remanufactured using the latest technology.
- Every unit is completely disassembled, inspected, cleaned and remanufactured.
- Every component meets or exceeds OEM specifications.
- All units are dynamometer tested under load.
- Diamond Advantage transmissions support all makes and models.
- Three-year 100,000-mile warranty.
To learn more, visit Diamond Advantage:
- Product Information > Transmissions Product Flyer
- Where To Buy > to find a Diamond Advantage Distributor near you