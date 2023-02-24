Author
Diamond Advantage Transmissions are not rebuilt; they are remanufactured using the latest technology.

  • Every unit is completely disassembled, inspected, cleaned and remanufactured.
  • Every component meets or exceeds OEM specifications.
  • All units are dynamometer tested under load.
  • Diamond Advantage transmissions support all makes and models.
  • Three-year 100,000-mile warranty.

To learn more, visit Diamond Advantage:

