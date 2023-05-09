Top 10 from the Golden State Diesel Fest
Coverage sponsored by Shell Rotella
We pulled together 10 of our favorites from the 2023 Golden State Diesel Fest. If you missed the event, we have lots more coverage in Diesel World magazine, online, and on motortopia.com.
This is one of those killer diesel-only shows that has a lot to offer. Situated in the open country outside Sacramento, this massive event offers lots of activities for all diesel fans.
The event started late Friday afternoon for those participants who wanted to run test-n-tune. Lots of early birds took advantage of a chance to refine their rigs to shave ETs. Many of the race teams camped on the grounds and had a good time before the next day’s event.
Saturday was a hot one. The show and shine was stacked truck to truck and numbered over 300 of the most killer rigs we’ve seen gathered in one spot. We wandered the rows and rows to check out all the different cool trucks. At the show and shine there was everything from big-buck builds to re-powered ground scrapers, perfect CenCal rigs, and everything in between.
You gotta make this one. The Golden State Diesel Fest is one of the best and definitely one of our favorites.
10
9
8
7
6
5
4
3
2
1
These are in no particular order. They’re just the ones we gravitated to at the show.