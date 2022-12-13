Person Of The Week

Logan Yelton Recognized As A Major Player In Drag Racing

One of the diesel industry’s own made Drag Illustrated’s coveted 30 Under 30 list for 2022. Logan Yelton of Loganbuilt Transmission & Race Fab has made a name for himself in the transmission game in recent years, and he also campaigns the bad-in-black first-gen called The Fossil, a 5.90 Index truck that happens to be one of the only mechanical Cummins competing in modern diesel drag racing. Even better yet, Logan made the cover, front and center! To Logan’s knowledge (and ours as well), this is the first time a diesel drag racer has ever made the 30 Under 30 list. Congrats to Logan for being recognized as a key player in moving our industry forward.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/Loganbuilt

Highlights

Urgent PSA For All ’19-’21 Cummins Owners

Per PPEI’s Kory Willis, there is a software update from Chrysler that will inhibit the flashing of the CMF controller, which puts your ’19-’21 Ram in the same exact situation as the ’22 trucks… This reflash closes down the back door and may affect all EZ Lynk, EFI Live, and HPT tuned trucks. News of the dealer-offered reflash comes as countless trucks are being brought into dealerships to have the factory-backed CP3 conversion performed—part of the massive CP4.2 recall Stellantis issued late last year. If you’re a PPEI customer, they prefer you allow them to perform the reflash, an update that will cost you nothing.

Source: https://ppei.com/

Wagler Operation Highlighted At PRI

If you made it to the 2022 PRI Show in Indy, you might’ve seen Wagler Competition Products’ operation being highlighted by Haas on Machinery Row. If you didin’t make the show, be sure to check out the video linked below. Starting with Haas’s VF-2, adding a VF-3, and then adding on with a VF-6 has streamlined Wagler’s production capabilities. From stronger connecting rods to billet block and cylinder heads to one-off injector building, Haas has made it possible for Wagler to create some of the wildest, highest horsepower diesel engines on the planet.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k24JzYFjQW4

States Where Mechanics Are Most In Demand

Everyone knows there is a shortage of diesel mechanics in America, but thanks to Journo Research now we know the states where mechanics are most in demand. Surprisingly, Maine has the highest online search levels for the term mechanic, according to a study put together by FindTheBestCarPrice.com. In a close second, Michigan has a high demand for mechanics, followed by Wyoming, where nearly 85-percent of the population commutes to work (either alone or via car pool). At the other end of the spectrum, Connecticut ranked 50th for online car repair searches, followed by New York and then Massachusetts.

Source: https://www.findthebestcarprice.com/

Events

The boys are (officially) back in town. Hot Shot’s Secret is the official title sponsor for the 2023 NHRDA diesel drag racing and sled pulling championship series. The big announcement came over the weekend, but that wasn’t all. The World Finals are back, too. More details to come on the VIP World Finals all-inclusive packages also, which will be available starting in January. For now, five NHRDA events are scheduled for 2023. The season kicks off with the Desert Diesel Nationals in Chandler, Arizona, then moves to the NorCal Diesel Rally in Redding, California, followed by the Canadian Diesel Shootout in Mission, B.C., Big Sky Truck Fest in Acton, Montana, and finally the World Finals in Ennis, Texas.

Source: https://nhrda.com/

PPL Lives On

Truck pullers, rejoice! The Pro Pulling League (PPL) will continue on under new ownership and partners for 2023. It’s expected that pullers and promoters alike will be treated with the same level of professionalism and high-quality shows they’ve been accustomed to over the past 17 years. With this one still hot off the presses, not a lot of news exists on the transition to new ownership yet. But look for more updates from us as things progress over the winter months. More importantly, look for the PPL event calendar to begin to be populated in the months ahead.

Source: https://www.propulling.com/

Diesel Classified’s

Ready To Go Racing?

U.C.C. competitor Ben Francis has his race-ready roller for sale for $25,000. For that, you get a back-halved ’11 Ram with a cage certified for 8.50s, a Fleece formed-Lexan windshield (and Lexan windows), custom 5-lug rear axles, Afco double-adjustable coil overs on all four corners, a full fiberglass front clip, fiberglass doors and bedsides, and Vahlco 3-piece, 15-inch single beadlock wheels with Hoosier Quick Time Pro 29×11’s. You also get a front and rear four-link, removable transmission tunnel, Kirkey aluminum race seat and mount, and RJ’s window netting, among about a thousand other things. Simply drop a Cummins powertrain in and go.