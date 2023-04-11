European Union CO2 Emissions
European Union CO2 Emissions
EU Adopts Zero CO2 Emissions Target For 2035

The EU Council recently adopted a regulation setting a zero CO2 emission performance standard for new cars and vans effective from the year 2035. But there may be an exemption for internal combustion powered vehicles registered after 2035 which are CO2-neutral. It is thought that these vehicles will be fitted with a “fueling inducement” technology which would prevent driving the vehicle if it was fueled by non-carbon fuels. The EU Council adoption is the final step in the decision-making process. The regulation will now be published in the EU’s Office Journal and be entered into force on the twentieth day following its publication.

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2023/03eu2.php

