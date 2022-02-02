Turbo Insulating Kit

The Turbo Insulating Kit was designed to protect, improve performance, and eliminate turbo lag of a turbo charger. This complete kit, to contain the heat produced by a turbo, fits a wide variety of turbines. The custom cut-to-fit kit comes with an excessive amount of material to cover turbos from the smallest automotive application to heavy-duty diesel truck applications.

Two Turbo Kits are available – a four cylinder kit, and a six and eight cylinder kit. Each kit contains a roll of Exhaust Insulating Wrap 1 inch x 50 or 2 inch x 50, 1 yard of Aluminized Heat Barrier, and a 3 inch X 6 inch piece of Exhaust Insulating Wrap. Hardware and instructions are included.

PN 15001 – 4 cylinder kit

PN 15002 – 6 & 8 cylinder kit

PN 15003 – Insulation cover only

Turbo Insulating Kit

T3-T4 & T5-T6 Turbo Cover

Two easy-fit designed for a T3-T4 or T5-T6 turbine. The turbo cover keeps the turbine spooled up, reducing turbo lag. The dual-layer construction increases performance and durability, reduces under-hood temperatures, and improves horsepower and performance by maintaining temperatures inside the turbo.

PN 15004 – Fits T3 & T4

PN 15005 – Fits T5 & T6

T3/T4/T5/T6 Turbo Cover

Thermo-Tec Rogue Turbo Cover & Turbo Kit

The new, easy-fit design of the Rogue Series Turbo Cover keeps the turbine spooled up, reducing turbo lag. The dual-layer construction increases performance and durability, reduces under hood temperatures, improves horsepower and performance by maintaining temperatures inside the turbo. Includes wiring for easy installation.

The Rogue Series Turbo Kit includes a Turbo Cover, a 2-inch x 25-ft roll of Rogue Series Exhaust Wrap, (2) 18-inch Snap Straps and 10-ft of wire for easy installation.

ROGUE Series Exhaust Insulating Wrap, included with Turbo Cover Kit

Hi-Tech Carbon Fiber appearance and Titanium like strength, our Rogue Series Exhaust Insulating Wrap is produced utilizing pulverized Lava rock called basalt.

It is extremely pliable, resistant to discoloration and can withstand 2000 degrees Fahrenheit in direct continuous contact.

Available in T3 & T4 sizes, in Carbon Fiber or Ricochet Black, covers only or as a kit

Rogue Turbo Cover & Kits

