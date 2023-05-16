California approves Advanced Clean Fleets regulation

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) approved the Advanced Clean Fleets (ACF) regulation that requires a phased-in transition for California fleets toward zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

The ACF rule is intended to help California to fully transition the trucks that travel across the state to zero-emissions technology by 2045 “everywhere feasible”. It is a companion rule to the Advanced Clean Truck (ACT) regulation adopted in 2020. While the ACT rule imposes ZEV mandates for truck manufacturers to ensure that ZEV trucks become available, the ACF regulation ensures that ZEV trucks are purchased by California fleets.

Under the new rule, high priority fleets (large fleets and federal government agency fleets), along with state and local government fleets, will begin their transition toward zero-emission vehicles starting in 2024. The rule includes the ability to continue operating existing vehicles through their useful life (see our summary of February 2023 for more details).

Complete details are at https://ww2.arb.ca.gov/resources/fact-sheets/advanced-clean-fleets-regulation-summary