Ride Of The Week

The Blue Nova Makes It To No Mercy

He may have had to put the Nova back on the trailer early due to mechanical issues that proved out of his control, but Hardway Performance’s Ryan Milliken made a big statement at No Mercy 12. In Q1, his billet block, Cummins-powered ’69 Nova qualified 12th in a field of 39 of the toughest X275 cars in the country. The 4.51-second eighth-mile blast at 162 mph wasn’t exactly on the heels of the fastest drivers in the class, but it did set a new personal best for the car and also leads Milliken to believe 4.40s will be a cinch going forward. Stay tuned!

Source: https://hardwayperformance.com/

Highlights

Just About Ready For Showtime

Although Logan Yelton’s beautiful 4×4 5.90 Index first-gen made an appearance on the ODSS circuit this year, there were still a few bugs to work out in getting the truck to go from A to B. Over the weekend, Logan did that and more behind the wheel of his ’93 Dodge coined “the Fossil.” During testing at London Dragway in eastern Kentucky, the truck put up a 5.95 at 116 mph after grabbing a 1.37-second 60-foot. If this is any indication of how the truck will perform in 2022, it will be interesting to watch another P-pumped Cummins go rounds with all the common-rail competition.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057048114994

The Perfect Diesel-Rated TH400

Wilson Patterson Diesel has taken its Turbo 400 builds to the next level. This unit, bound for Armor Inc Diesel & Suspension, is coined the company’s LU400 smooth lock. The smooth lock TH400 features the first-ever accumulated lockup, which mechanically applies lockup smoothly. It even has the ability to pulse width modulate the lockup circuit. That means no more upsetting the chassis during a hard lockup event while heading down track. The LU400 also integrates an internal dump (pre-converter) that is channeled within the case, with the solenoid mounted externally for ease of servicing. A very similar setup was campaigned by the Stainless Diesel team aboard their Pro Street Dodge this year—the truck that took home the ODSS title.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/wilsonpattersondieselperformance

Events

King Of The Street

Another year of the King of the Street Challenge (KOS) is in the books, and 2021 proved one of the best years to date. In addition to the normal flow of events (KOS and the All Truck Challenge), a no-prep race was part of the show this year, with many ODSS regulars showing up to compete. Among them was Adam Foltz, whose P-pumped 24-valve experienced a scary (and expensive) runaway. The engine, transmission, injection pump, and front clip were all part of the carnage. Other heavy hitters included Justin Duffy, whose 5.90 Duramax won the drag racing portion of the All Truck Challenge by putting up a 5.95 at 122 mph. Steven Giordano’s Cummins-swapped OBS Ford also went low 6’s, and then laid down more than 2,000 hp on the dyno. If you’ve yet to attend KOS, make sure you do next year.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/kingofthestreetchallenge

Emissions

California: Rapid Increase In Diesel Backup Generators

As an all-electric future inches closer and closer, are Californians preparing for more rolling brownouts? According to a study put together by M.Cubed, in the South Coast Air Quality Management District, the backup generator population increased by 22-percent over the course of the last year. According to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, generator numbers are up 34-percent over the last three years. In 2021, these districts were populated with 23,507 backup generators, with a capacity of 12.2 gigawatts (GW), which represents roughly 15-percent of California’s entire electric grid. The M.Cubed report estimates that diesel generators in the South Coast and Bay Area regions produce approximately 20 metric tons of PM2.5, 62 tons of VOC’s (volatile organic compounds), and nearly 1,000 tons of NOx on an annual basis.

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2021/10m3.php

California (Again): Small Gasoline Engines Ban, Effective 2024

Turns out, diesel engines aren’t the only thing in the crosshairs of legislators in the Golden State. Now they want the sale of leaf blowers, weed-eaters, chain saws, lawn mowers, and generators banned if they’re gas-powered. The bill, signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom, outlaws the sale of gasoline-fueled, small off-road engines as soon as 2024. The new law applies to any engine rated at or below 19kW (or 25.5 hp). According to the bill, there are already zero emission equivalents to all small displacement gas engines regulated by the State Air Resources Board, and that the battery technology required for industrial-grade, zero-emission equipment is already being transitioned to.

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2021/10carb.php

Parts Rack

Atturo Trail Blade MTS

The Trail Blade MTS from Atturo Tires is the manufacturer’s first tire in its brand-new Trail Blade Sport series. A 4-lug center design provides a double biting edge grip, shoulder sipes enhance traction in wet conditions, and a 12-ply rated construction say the Trail Blade MTS is ready for anything your truck (and the elements) can throw at it. Heavy-duty load capacities make them ideal for today’s ¾-ton and 1-ton diesels, and 12 sizes span from 18-inch wheel fitments all the way to 24-inch. You can find your nearest Atturo Tire dealer at atturo.com.

Source: https://atturo.com/