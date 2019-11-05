Diesel News 11-4-19

Ride of the Week

The Bronco Ford Should Build

Kept under wraps until the week before SEMA, the folks at Street Diesel Performance unveiled this one-of-a-kind project: a Super Duty-based Bronco. It started life as a single cab F-350 but thanks to the help of Johnson Auto Body Inc., McGaughy’s Suspension, Fox Shocks, Fusion Bumpers, and countless others, it morphed into a futuristic Bronco. It’s powered by a 6.7L Power Stroke, shifted via TorqShift, and should get plenty of attention parked outside the Fusion Bumpers booth in ‘Vegas.

Events, Events, Events

KOS Highlights

King of the Street Challenge 2019 went down over the weekend in northeast Ohio, and despite the cool, wet weather, a slew of competitors showed up to compete. At the front of the pack was Lavon Miller. His Firepunk Diesel-built Dodge put down 1,874 hp and 3,091 lb-ft on the dyno, went 6.28 at 121 mph through the eighth-mile at Dragway 42, and turned in a Second Place finish during the sled pull, giving Miller the overall win for KOS 2019. Other high marks included David Petrick’s First Place effort on the dyno, where his Dodge belted out 2,027 hp and 3,364 lb-ft, as well as Eric Gentry making a name for himself. Gentry took third on the dyno, fifth on the drag strip, and finished near the front in the sled pull, earning him Third Place in the final standings.

Scheid Diesel Extravaganza Relocates

After 19 years in Terre Haute, Indiana, Scheid Diesel is moving the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza south for 2020. The venue? How about Wagler Motorsports Park, a facility with a drag strip and a pulling track on the same property! Located in Lyons, Indiana, it boasts an all-concrete eighth-mile drag strip, a proven, 350-foot-long pulling surface, and onsite camping. The good folks at Scheid believe the new event location will offer a fresh start for one of the diesel industry’s largest and most successful events. We have to agree. The Extravaganza will maintain its new, 2-day event schedule, and be held August 28-29.

2020 ODSS Race Schedule Released

The Outlaw Diesel Super Series has unveiled its 2020 racing schedule and it looks like seven months of the calendar will feature diesel drag racing next year. Eight full-show events are on the docket, along with a Pro class points event being held during the Ultimate Callout Challenge, May 1-3 in Indianapolis. New for 2020, Friday night grudge races sponsored by S&S Diesel Motorsport will be held. The grudge races will consist of five pairs of callouts per event, with an online vote determining the main grudge race, which will pay out $1,000 to the winner. The 2020 ODSS season kicks off at Emerald Coast Dragway on March 13th and concludes at Piedmont Dragway on October 3rd.

Diesels in Dark Corners

For the ninth annual hosting of Diesels in Dark Corners, more than 80 of the nation’s strongest running pulling trucks descended upon White Plains, Georgia. The two-day affair would see 25 2.6 smooth bore, 20 Limited Pro Stock, 11 Pro Stock, nine Super Stock, and 19 Work Stock trucks hook to the sled. For 2019, more than $40,000 in payouts were on the line, attracting competitors from as far away as Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and even New York. Norman Newswanger would take the Super Stock win on Saturday night, putting eight feet on the rest of the field in his Cummins-powered OBS Ford coined Chapter 11.

OEM News

GM, UAW Agree on 4-Year Labor Deal

In late October, General Motors ratified a four-year labor agreement covering 55 UAW-represented sites across America. The deal entails 3-percent wage increases or 4-percent lump sum payments in each of the four years of the contract for hourly employees, preserves the previous 3-percent health care cost to workers, and offers enhanced profit-sharing. The contract also includes an $11,000 signing bonus for regular employees, and $4,500 for temporary ones. In addition, a clear path is laid out for temporary employees to transition to permanent employment after three years of service.

Parts Rack

The Unbreakable 48RE Input Shaft

When Sonnax asked the folks at Goerend Transmission for input on their latest extreme duty shaft design, Goerend recommended a new pump stator be included in its kit, which allows for a larger diameter at the seal end of the shaft. Long story short, Sonnax listened. While testing Sonnax’s new input shaft with world record holder Phillip Franklin and his 5.34-second eighth-mile Dodge Ram, it withstood countless track passes with everything from 1,100 to 2,000 hp thrown at it. In addition, Franklin’s 48RE—which was also fitted with Goerend’s bolt-together converter, apply regulated valve body, and billet pump gears—had no problem holding up to 2,800 lb-ft of torque on the chassis dyno.

