A Low-Key Cummins, Built To Yank The Sled The Furthest
When we heard there was an engine making more horsepower than anything else on the local Work Stock pulling scene, we had to see it for ourselves. Our curiosity brought us to LinCo Diesel Performance, where a trip to the engine dyno at S&S Diesel Motorsport yielded some big numbers. All told, the LDP-built 6.7L Cummins made 54 pulls—52 of which were over 1,000 hp. Peak power checked in at 1,110 hp at the crank, which is pretty impressive when you consider the engine has to breath through a factory-based turbo. Trust us, the fact that a stock-appearing HE351CW Holset and the factory intake shelf support north of 1,100 make this Cummins an absolute sleeper in the world of truck pulling.
So what’s the engine’s secret? Without giving too much away, LinCo gave us the tour from top to bottom. From machining the block, re-working the head, and lightening the crank to deciding on the right camshaft, injector, and CP3 options, some of the best parts and pieces in the diesel world were chosen for the build. Names like Hamilton, XDP, ARP, Bean Machine, Wagler, S&S, Tater Built, and Pusher Intakes all had a hand in the effort, and although we aren’t giving the owner’s name away (or the truck’s), by now he’s likely the one nobody else can beat on the Missouri/Illinois Work Stock circuit…
