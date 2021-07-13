High-HP,  Budget-Built  7.3L - Diesel World

A Reliable 650 HP Without Breaking The Bank

Thanks to their overbuilt nature, diesels afford us the ability to double, and sometimes even triple, their factory horsepower rating without having to dig very far into the engine. The 7.3L Power Stroke is one such power plant. Due to its relatively low horsepower potential right off the showroom floor (a ’94.5-’97 Ford typically dyno’s 160 to 170-rwhp, while a Super Duty usually lays down 190 to 210-rwhp), huge gains can be made with the right injector, turbo, and tuning combination. In fact, versions of the 7.3L graced with forged-steel connecting rods can be pushed to 500-rwhp, 550-rwhp and even 600-rwhp with relative ease.

However, there is no telling how long the stock rotating assembly or valvetrain will tolerate its newfound stress of supporting the added cylinder pressure, boost, and drive pressure that comes along with it. Some original short blocks last 100,000 miles. Others window the block in a matter of days. For those not willing to roll the dice on a stock bottom end, we’ve pieced together a comprehensive parts list in the following pages. The best part? While not cheap, it won’t bankrupt you. What it will do is cover all the bases, from the oil pan to the turbo, and allow you to enjoy a 600 to 650-rwhp recipe for the long-term.

