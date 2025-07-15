Letter From the Editor Tucker Harris

This past month has been a great one here at Diesel World! We’ve gotten some good wrench time with our editorial build, and we’ve been getting some AWESOME content that we can’t wait to show you in upcoming issues.

As for this issue, we’re jam-packed full of new diesel builds that we are super stoked to show the world through our magazine. We really have something for everyone’s taste this month.

I’m really excited to be working with someone else in the diesel scene who has been around for a while—Andrew Villabanca, also known as @avvblanc on IG or @JustDiesels on YouTube. This is a fanboy moment, I know, and we are finally getting a full breakdown on one of his trucks before it moves on to its new home.

If this is your first time picking up this magazine and you were looking for a great diesel issue—this is definitely one of them.

Thanks again for helping keep print alive by buying one of these mags, and for supporting the love of the Diesel World. See you guys next month!

Happy reading!