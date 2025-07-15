Up next

Author

Share article

Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Mail 0

Letter From the Editor Tucker Harris

Letter From the Editor

This past month has been a great one here at Diesel World! We’ve gotten some good wrench time with our editorial build, and we’ve been getting some AWESOME content that we can’t wait to show you in upcoming issues.

As for this issue, we’re jam-packed full of new diesel builds that we are super stoked to show the world through our magazine. We really have something for everyone’s taste this month.

I’m really excited to be working with someone else in the diesel scene who has been around for a while—Andrew Villabanca, also known as @avvblanc on IG or @JustDiesels on YouTube. This is a fanboy moment, I know, and we are finally getting a full breakdown on one of his trucks before it moves on to its new home.

Subscribe Our Weekly Newsletter

If this is your first time picking up this magazine and you were looking for a great diesel issue—this is definitely one of them.

Thanks again for helping keep print alive by buying one of these mags, and for supporting the love of the Diesel World. See you guys next month!

Happy reading!

 

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0

You May Also Like

The End of Summer: Projects, Events, and What's Still to Come

How is summer almost over already? For those of you who are in a northern state like I am here in Wisconsin, you probably already […]

Is Diesel the Next Big Thing in Motorcycles?

Is there a new two wheeled diesel movement? Let’s be honest—when you hear the phrase “diesel motorcycle,” your first thought probably isn’t “Yeah, that sounds […]

The Ultimate Diesel Events Directory Guide

2024 May– June Shows May 4-5 Atlanta Truck Invasion Atlanta May 10-11 Music City Showdown Franklin, Tennessee Subscribe Our Weekly Newsletter May 24-26 The Beach […]

2024-2025 Automotive Event Guide: Upcoming Shows and Races

2024 December 12-14 PRI Trade Show Indianapolis 2025 February 21-23 Lone Star Throwdown Conroe, TXSubscribe Our Weekly Newsletter March 14-16 Orange Beach Invasion Orange Beach, […]