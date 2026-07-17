Up next How We’re Swapping a 6.7 Cummins Into a 2008 Ford F-450 Published on July 17, 2026 Author Diesel World Staff Share article Facebook 0 Twitter 0 Mail 0 2026 Diesel Truck Event Calendar: Shows, Meets & Nationals AS SEEN IN OUR AUGUST 2026 ISSUE – Buy Now! August 7-9, 2026 Carlisle Truck Nationals Carlisle Fairgrounds Carlisle, PA https://www.carlisleevents.com/ August 16, 2026 Useless Truck Meet Lafayette, IN August 21-22, 2026 Lowered Limits L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles, LA www.facebook.com/events/2504870083245547 Subscribe Our Weekly Newsletter August 28-29, 2026 Scheid Diesel Extravaganza Terre Haute, IN August 30-31, 2026 C10 Intervention Woodland, CA www.visitwoodland.com/c10-intervention September 7, 2026 Fall Car Show The Cedars RV Resort Ferndale, WA www.wccacruisers.org September 12, 2026 5th Annual Elks Auto Show Umpqua Community College Winchester, OR September 18-19, 2026 Mid-Michigan Mayhem Birch Run, MI September 25-26, 2026 Grand National Truck Show Pomona, CA Rodshows.com/GNTS October 2-3, 2026 33rd Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals Texas Motor Speedway Fort Worth, TX November 3-6, 2026 SEMA Show 2026 Las Vegas, NV https://www.semashow.com/ November 13-14, 2026 Dino’s Gitdown State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ www.dinosgitdown.com November 20-22, 2026 Layin at the Lake The Boulders Whitehouse, TX December 10-12, 2026 PRI Show 2026 Indianapolis, IN performanceracing.com Do you own or run an event in the diesel world? Add your event to our directory at www.motortopia.com/event-directory so we can keep this list up to date each month!” Total 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet 0 Pin it 0 Share 0