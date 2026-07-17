2026 Diesel Truck Event Calendar

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2026 Diesel Truck Event Calendar: Shows, Meets & Nationals

AS SEEN IN OUR AUGUST 2026 ISSUE – Buy Now!

August 7-9, 2026
Carlisle Truck Nationals
Carlisle Fairgrounds
Carlisle, PA
https://www.carlisleevents.com/

August 16, 2026
Useless Truck Meet
Lafayette, IN 

Web Campaign

August 21-22, 2026
Lowered Limits  
L’Auberge Casino Resort
Lake Charles, LA
www.facebook.com/events/2504870083245547 

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2026 Diesel Truck Event Calendar

August 28-29, 2026
Scheid Diesel Extravaganza
Terre Haute, IN

August 30-31, 2026
C10 Intervention
Woodland, CA
www.visitwoodland.com/c10-intervention

September 7, 2026
Fall Car Show
The Cedars RV Resort
Ferndale, WA
www.wccacruisers.org 

September 12, 2026
5th Annual Elks Auto Show
Umpqua Community College
Winchester, OR

2026 Diesel Truck Event Calendar

September 18-19, 2026
Mid-Michigan Mayhem
Birch Run, MI

September 25-26, 2026
Grand National Truck Show
Pomona, CA
Rodshows.com/GNTS 

October 2-3, 2026
33rd Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals
Texas Motor Speedway
Fort Worth, TX

November 3-6, 2026
SEMA Show 2026
Las Vegas, NV
https://www.semashow.com/ 

November 13-14, 2026
Dino’s Gitdown
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ
www.dinosgitdown.com 

November 20-22, 2026
Layin at the Lake
The Boulders
Whitehouse, TX

December 10-12, 2026
PRI Show 2026
Indianapolis, IN
performanceracing.com  

Do you own or run an event in the diesel world?

Add your event to our directory at www.motortopia.com/event-directory so we can keep this list up to date each month!”

2026 Diesel Truck Event Calendar

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