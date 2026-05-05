Readers Rides: Real Diesel Builds From Around the World

Showing Off What YOU Drive!

Without our readers, we at Diesel World magazine are nothing. You are the last hope to keep print alive in a world where tangible things are only recognized by the finest of people, so we are bringing back the Readers Rides section to show off what the diesel world looks like outside of what we see at events all year.

You can submit to this monthly section by messaging us on Facebook, Instagram, or by filling out the submission form on dieselworldmag.com!

Name: Benjamin

Location: Austria

2006 Ram 2500

“I am from Europe/Austria, and I read your magazine every month. I’ve been into the diesel scene since I was 12 years old. I was 21 when I bought my 2006 Ram Cummins. All the other guys bought VW Golfs, but I came around the corner with my Dodge. My dad built Jeeps in the 90s, so I was partial to the U.S. cars.

Everything started with a tuner and an intake. Eleven years later, this truck is still built completely by myself and has turned into a 660 rear-wheel horsepower rig (with the dyno sheets to prove it). On my previous business trips to the U.S., I bought some magazines and got a lot of information to continue building my dream truck. It would be a pleasure for me and my so-called RAMsey to be featured in your magazine. It’s a truck where VWs and BMWs dominate the street in Austria, and Porsche drivers “think” they are the fastest on the road. Have a good one, guys! Best regards, Benjamin.”

Name: Mark A. Whitley

Location: Texas

1966 Chevy C60

2007 LBZ Duramax

1997 C6500 chassis

4-wheel disc brakes

6-speed Allison

Cab extended 7½ inches

Hand-built dash and door panels

2003 Chevy Arrival Blue

100% owner-built

Name: Celina Simon

Location: Wisconsin

1988 Ford F-150

“My build started as a 1988 Ford F-150. We built an F-350 chassis and swapped a 2001 Power Stroke in with a ZF5 transmission. The truck sits on an 8- to 10-inch lift with a custom fabricated front four-link setup and Fox coilovers. We then swapped my F-150 body onto the chassis.”

Name: Maxx Metcalfe

Location: Arizona

2020 F-250

“This is my personal 2020 Platinum F-250 that I built to showcase my shop. It also went to SEMA in 2023. It has an 18-inch Elevate MFG sheetmetal lift with coilovers on each corner. I use this truck as intended and regularly tow with it. I also have a matching sand car and SXS on a custom trailer.”

Name: Jerry DeStefano

Location: New Jersey

2004 Ford Excursion

“This is my 2004 Ford Excursion 6.0L that is studded and deleted. It has a 13-inch BDS lift with 40-inch Yokohama tires and West Coast Chopper Black Widow wheels. The truck also has custom Spider traction bars, Road Armor front and rear bumpers, and a custom skull rear diff cover. I am the original owner.”

Name: Rodney Earl Hoover

Location: California

1962 Oldsmobile Cutlass

“I call this car my Johnny Cash Special. It’s built on a Dodge pickup chassis with a 1966 Cummins CT464/C190 turbo 6-cylinder diesel and an MT41 Allison automatic. It has a wide track 1963 Olds 9 ¼-inch posi rearend with a highly modified 1962 Cutlass body, 1932 Durant 6 rear fenders, and 1934 International truck front fenders and running boards. It was built over a period of 2 years back in 2008-2009. It runs, drives, and stops perfectly. It actually features parts from over 85 different cars, trucks, boats, and snowcat parts found at bone yards, on Craigslist, at swap meets, and on eBay. ”.

Name: Anthony Watson

Location: Florida

2019 Ford F-250

“My 2019 Ford F-250 has a Fass 140 lift pump, a 4-inch suspension lift, a full Pusher piping kit, a No Limit stage 2 cold air intake, a Rudy’s intercooler, and a PPE transmission pan.”

Name: Michael Brown

Location: Tennessee

Spicy 3rd Gen Ram

Name: Justin Miller

Location: Oklahoma

LML DMAX

“This is a build for a customer at Miller Built Diesel!”

Name: Tony Greco

Location: Pennsylvania

2001 Ram 2500

“Frame-off restoring this 2001 24-valve soon to be an OEM+ build—nothing too over-the-top. I’m hoping to have it on the road by July 2026.”