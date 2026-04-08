Kicking Off 2026: Inside Diesel World’s February Issue

Hello, everyone! Welcome back to the February 2026 issue of Diesel World! This past month we’ve been doing a few things—planning out our show schedule for the coming show season and getting Stock to Not through all the long processes of going from the editorial project we’ve made it into over the past two years to a fully custom, wire-tucked machine.

With a few events switching ownership recently, I’m really excited to see what 2026 has to offer for the diesel scene. It’s been a few years of wishy-washy shows and events, which has really separated the fun ones from the ones that need some more work to be great—but I have faith! We can’t wait to see you all out there.

This issue is packed with some awesome one-off builds from different corners of the country, highlighting some awesome builders, photographers, and writers. Thanks for supporting print and Diesel World specifically. We really appreciate each and every one of you!

Happy reading!