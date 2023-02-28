Pass Of The Week: Diesels To The Front!

Ryan Milliken did it again. He showed up at a prestigious X275 event and laid down the quickest E.T. and trap speed in his Cummins-powered ’69 Nova. During the first round of qualifying at Lights Out 14, the Glacier Blue Nova blasted through the eighth-mile in 4.19 seconds at 181 mph. But the car has been fast before, and Ryan knows the real trick is backing up that type of pass and (better yet) running it repeatedly. In the driver’s own words: “Going fast is easy. Doing it more than once under varying conditions has proven to be exceptionally difficult.” Still, Ryan and his Cummins-powered Nova continue to set the world of radial tire racing on fire.

Source: https://hardwayperformance.com/