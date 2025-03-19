XDP 6.7L Powerstroke Fuel Contamination Kit XD514

XDP 6.7L Powerstroke Fuel Contamination Kit XD514 and restore the fuel system in your 2011-2014 Ford 6.7L Powerstroke.

When the CP4 pump fails in your 6.7L Powerstroke, debris is often scattered throughout the fuel system. As a result, fragments from the CP4 contaminate the fuel lines, fuel rails, fuel injectors, and fuel injector lines. For a complete repair, this requires the replacement of all of the previously mentioned parts. When the CP4 pump malfunctions and contaminates the entire fuel system in your Ford, this kit provides you with a thorough list of parts you’ll need to get your engine back up and running.

