The Forward-Thinking Parts That Made Big Horsepower Possible—As Well As Survivable

Last year’s drag racing and truck pulling season gifted the diesel world with countless innovations, each one geared toward solving a problem, improving performance, or maximizing durability. From trailblazing engines, billet-aluminum blocks and heads, emissions-friendly fuel system components and bolt-on suspension solutions to ingenious, inexpensive parts that solve widespread issues, the diesel industry is a hive of activity at the present time. From the biggest names to the smallest of shops, groundbreaking products continue to be brought to market—all of them helping to drive competition and street vehicles to new heights.

Whether we were at the drag strip, in the dirt, walking through the vendor’s midway at an event, or visiting a specific company, 2022 convinced us that diesel technology is as advanced as it’s ever been. In fact, we can’t think of a time in recent memory where the aftermarket has been so alive. This time, we’re highlighting all of the game-changing parts, pieces, engines, and fixes we came across last racing season. If what we saw in 2022 is any indication of what’s on the horizon for 2023, buckle up. Things are bound to get even more interesting.

SOURCES

Exergy Performance

616.551.4330

exergyperformance.com

Fleece Performance Engineering

855.839.5040

fleeceperformance.com

Haisley Machine

877.948.3164

haisleymachine.com

Hoosier Hills Performance Engineering

502.509.2322

Hypermax Engineering

847.428.5655

gohypermax.com

Proformance Pros

906.639.7767

proformancepros.com

Sandridge Custom

419.454.3543

sandridgecustom.com

S&S Diesel Motorsports

ssdiesel.com

Scheid Diesel

812.466.7202

scheiddiesel.com

Wagler Competition Products

812.636.0391

waglercompetition.com

Wimer Fuel Injection & Turbo

724.376.2904

wimerfuelinjection.com

WP Developments

765.586.0871

wp-developments.com