PPE Power: High-Performance Upgrades for Trucks, SUVs, and Off-Road Vehicles

2020-2023 GM 1500 3.0L -Zilla Carbon Fiber Intake Tube

Pacific Performance Engineering (PPE Power). N. Las Vegas, NV presents the PPE Zilla Carbon Fiber Intake Tube – an exceptional performance upgrade to your GM 3.0L Duramax. Handcrafted from 100% genuine, dry/prepreg carbon fiber and finished with a sleek clear coat, this intake tube exemplifies top-tier quality, performance and durability that is typically only seen on supercars. Through extensive testing and calibration, PPE has achieved a design that reduces pressure drop by 73% and optimizes airflow, resulting in improved engine performance and turbo efficiency. The kit Includes all the necessary hardware and easily mounts to the factory locations. The turbo side connection is secure with the provided silicone coupler and constant-tension clamps. Elevate your factory-restrictive plastic intake to a whole new level with the PPE Zilla Carbon Fiber Intake Tube, and experience the heightened throttle response, noticeable torque gain, and unmatched build quality.

2011 -2023 Ford 6.7L Air to Water Intercooler Kit

Pacific Performance Engineering (PPE Power). N. Las Vegas, NV presents The PPE high-performance water-to-air Intercooler adds both style and performance to your 6.7L Power Stroke. The PPE intercooler has increased cooling efficiency due to its all-aluminum Bar and Plate-style construction, superior fin layout, and 50% larger core. PPE has also redesigned the coolant’s distribution path to maximize the cooling capacity and efficiency. Cooler and denser charge air can also help reduce exhaust gas temperature (EGTs) and increase fuel efficiency. It also significantly improves the airflow and lowers the frictional pressure drop by 63%, thanks to its flow-optimized, cast aluminum end tanks. The kit is complete with everything needed for a seamless installation.

2009-2020 RAM 5.7L Gas – Exhaust Headers 1-5/8″ Shorty

Pacific Performance Engineering (PPE Power). N. Las Vegas, NV presents the PPE RAM 1500 shorty headers – the ultimate upgrade for your exhaust system. These headers offer superior performance and longevity, unlike the factory-cast iron log-style manifolds. Constructed with 1-5/8” polished 304 stainless steel primaries and a 7/16” laser-cut flange, these headers are built to withstand warping and offer long-lasting durability. The CNC mandrel-bent tubing maximizes exhaust flow while minimizing backpressure, resulting in improved throttle response and fuel economy. Our headers are designed to be a direct bolt-on replacement for your stock manifolds.

The 3/8” flange to OE style slip-fit collector secures a leak-free fit, making them compatible with both factory and aftermarket mid pipes. This flexibility allows you to customize your exhaust system to your liking. We also include new gaskets and hardware in the kit for hassle-free installation. Experience improved performance and sound from your Hemi with the PPE RAM 1500 5.7L shorty headers.

2018-2023 Jeep JL/JT/2020-2023 Ford Bronco Dana-M220 Heavy-Duty Nodular Iron Rear Differential Cover

Pacific Performance Engineering (PPE Power). N. Las Vegas, NV Presents the PPE heavy-duty rear diff cover is designed as a bolt-on upgrade for your vehicle’s stock, stamped steel cover. This cover offers maximum durability thanks to its thick, cast, high-strength nodular iron construction. Our cover has been carefully engineered to optimize your vehicle’s approach and departure angles, ensuring that it can navigate any terrain with ease. It is also built to handle the high torsion of challenging off-road environments, with transverse gussets that add strength and rigidity to the housing. The provided hardware is recessed within the cover ensuring that it stays protected from potential damage. This brand-new cover boasts high and low fluid check ports specially designed to cater to the pinion angle changes that come with lifting your Jeep. It also features a top-fill port that makes oil servicing easy. Each port comes equipped with a billet stainless steel plug that uses a powerful neodymium magnet that effectively removes ferrous metals from the diff fluid, providing ultimate protection for your gears. Additionally, the internal shape of the cover is retained to ensure optimal lubrication. The PPE cast iron diff cover is a simple bolt-on installation that replaces your thin stock-stamped steel cover, which is no match for the harsh terrain that your Jeep may encounter. Don’t take chances with your differential, upgrade to this innovative cover today and enjoy peace of mind knowing that your Jeep is equipped to handle any challenge.

2009-2017 Ford w/ 6R80 Transmission Heavy-Duty Deep Cast Aluminum Transmission Pan

Pacific Performance Engineering (PPE Power). N. Las Vegas, NV the Heavy-Duty DEEP 6R80 Transmission Pan. It holds 4.25 extra quarts of fluid and is cast from A356.0-T6 aluminum alloy for optimum heat dissipation. The flat bottom design allows for complete fluid drainage. The pan has external fins and internal baffles to reduce fluid temperatures. The drain port includes a one-inch stainless steel drain plug with a powerful Neodymium magnet to catch harmful particles and protect the transmission internals. Run cooler and stronger with this easy upgrade to your six-speed transmission.

