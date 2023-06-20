Fluidampr

The original Fluidampr technology designed to reduce torsional engine vibration is 75 years old. Since the 1980s it has been perfected for performance applications. But, what’s inside and how does it work? It consists of a 100% made in USA, precision-machined outer housing and inner inertia ring surrounded by silicone fluid. Each time every piston fires it causes rapid twisting and rebounding along the crankshaft. With this twisting, the inner inertia ring will move in and out of phase to the housing. This spring-like movement through the silicone creates shear. Shear absorbs and dissipates unwanted torsional vibrations leading to the effective reduction of stress on the crankshaft and other components. Ultimately smoothing engine operation, improving durability, and unleashing lost horsepower and torque. To sum it up, add a Fluidampr to protect what you build.

Take a look at our You Tube video for more info.