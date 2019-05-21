-Advertisement- -Advertisement-

Truck of the Week

New Fuel Only 7.3L Record

Last year, Nicholas Lima joined a short list of 7.3L Power Stroke-powered trucks to break into the 10’s in the quarter-mile. Now, Lima and his 5,900-pound OBS Ford own the fuel-only horsepower record for a 7.3L. Strapped to the chassis dyno at Bean Machine over the weekend, the old-school Ford laid down an incredible 920-rwhp. Thanks to a Morris Motorsports-built engine, 455/400 hybrid injectors from Unlimited Diesel Performance, a Forced Inductions S476 Gangster turbo, and SDK Performance tuning, Lima was able to pull off the feat. Mid to low 10’s could definitely be in this truck’s future.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/events/219584532278016/

Highlights

Global Duramax Support

What do you do when your UK-based Chevy HD needs a little more grunt? You give Merchant Automotive a call. That’s right, the guys at Merchant even fix Duramax’s across the pond. With a set of S&S Diesel Motorsport SAC45 injectors and a SuperSport CP3 shipped to Europe, along with a few EFILive files coming by way of email, this 10,000-pound LB7-powered work truck was given a new (more fun) lease on life. Now the question is: how long will it be before the guys at Merchant fly back over for an Allison build?

Source: https://www.merchant-automotive.com/

Just Another “Dumb” 12-Valve…

Despite the common-rail Cummins dominating the headlines recently, Josh Land and the guys at Bluegrass Diesel Performance are still turning out some pretty nasty competition-ready 12-valves. For years, they’ve proven the old mechanical mules from yesteryear are still the inlines to beat in the dirt and with a sled in tow. This 5.9L recently came together inside the company’s Lancaster, Kentucky facility sporting some bling from Keating Machine. Beyond the billet front timing cover, tappet cover, valve cover, and runner intake manifold, things are probably even more serious.

Source: http://shopbluegrass.com/index.asp

Events

7.3 Jamboree

In its first year being opened up to the public, the 7.3 Jamboree enjoyed a solid turnout. As dozens of 7.3L-powered ’94.5-’03 Fords descended upon the middle-Tennessee area the weekend of May 17-19, they took to the eighth-mile dragstrip, dirt drags, dyno, and hooked to the sled. For an added kick, a show ‘n shine competition brought out some of the cleanest old body styles and Super Duty’s around, while a swap meet allowed 7.3L lovers to score deals on all kinds of factory, aftermarket, and replacement parts for their trucks. Big name vendors like Irate Diesel, KC Turbos, and Unlimited Diesel Performance were also on hand selling parts, swag, and everything in between.

The Duramax That Survived

10,000 RPM and Zero Oil Pressure

Remember the crazy ball of fire dyno performance from the Dirty Hooker Diesel crew at U.C.C.? It was the Duramax that blew a turbo, continued to run for more than a minute with zero oil pressure and spun 10,000 rpm during a hairy runaway scenario. Well, now the builders behind that power plant at NGM Diesel Racing Engines have torn it down for inspection—and found very little damage. It’s proof that a meticulously designed, very well-spec’d, balanced and blue-printed engine can survive even some of the most catastrophic abuse imaginable.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/NGMDieselRacingEngines