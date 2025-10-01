Letter from the Editor Tucker Harris

Letter From the Editor

When I was a kid, I remember my favorite thing to do during the winter holidays was going through CCS and Walmart holiday catalogs to show my parents what I’d be hoping to find under the Christmas tree that year. Now how does that relate to Diesel World, you might ask?

This year, we’re bringing you a huge buyer’s guide to take a big red Sharpie to and circle the parts you want for your diesel—no matter the platform. We’re glad to give you a hand to work on your wish list for the 2025 holiday season!

On my side of the world, I’ve been working on Stock to Not relentlessly (as usual) and getting hands on another project—Jan, the low-mile 7.3 Power Stroke that needs a couple things to get back on the road. With the help of Riff Raff Diesel, we are going to do just that.

Thanks again for picking up yet another issue of Diesel World. Everyone here is very appreciative that we have such a caring fan base that helps keep print alive.

See you all next month!

Happy reading!