Parts to keep the Ram owner happy over the holidays

In the world of Cummins trucks, the common rail trucks are HUGE right now due to their mostly pre-emission, easy-to-work-on engines, along with being pretty much the best entry-level power plant for making big HP in our industry. We’re going to show a couple awesome parts to add to your wish list this holiday season to get the most out of your Cummins-powered truck!

S&B Cold Air Intake System 2013-2018 Ram 6.7L Cummins

The S&B Intake System for the ‘13-’18 Cummins takes the principles and design of the factory Ram Active Air and improves upon the entire system by combining the benefits of the Active Air with the size and available air volume that S&B is known for. Uses the same motor that drives Ram Active Air to activate its swing gate, giving you all the benefits of the stock system, plus much more. Draws air from the wheel well inlet under normal driving conditions or inclement weather conditions (ice, snow, rain) to protect against the elements.

Banks Monster-Ram Intake and Killer Grid Heater Upgrade

Banks Monster-Ram improves throttle response and fuel economy by eliminating airflow restrictions. Prevents severe engine damage by replacing the killer grid heater with the Banks high-flow billet intake plate. The factory heater can’t fail if it’s not there. Monster-Ram is the only 50-state emissions-compliant RAM intake elbow.

Fleece Coolant Bypass System

The rear cylinders on the 6.7L Cummins suffer from a lack of coolant flow, and therefore, experience the highest coolant temperatures. This can cause excessive pressure to build in the cooling system, especially the rear of the block and blow out freeze plugs externally, or the smaller diameter plugs under the valve cover, leading to a failure. Our coolant bypass kit adds a secondary thermostat, that unlike other brands, works based on temperature instead of excessive pressure. This solves the problem before pressure becomes an issue by ensuring consistent temperatures across all six cylinders.

Smeding Diesel 2013-18 6.7L Cummins Intercooler

Swapping in a larger or more efficient intercooler or upgrading to high-flow intercooler piping (such as AFE’s cold-side tube upgrades) helps keep intake temperatures lower. This translates to increased power, better thermal performance, and improved turbo response.

Fleece Turbo Drain Tube Kit for VGT Turbochargers – 07.5-18 Dodge Cummins 6.7L

Eliminate the installation headaches associated with a non-flexible OE drain line with our ALL NEW silicone hose drain tube kit. This turbo drain kit is designed for use with all 6.7L Cummins equipped Dodge Ram factory VGT turbochargers and aftermarket drop-in replacements like our Cheetah Series. Featuring a larger ID smooth silicone hose and black anodized billet aluminum fittings with integral O-rings, our patent pending drain hose simplifies turbocharger installation and will ensure proper oil drainage from your turbocharger.