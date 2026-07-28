Best OBS Ford Parts for 1992–1997 F-Series and Bronco Trucks

The OBS Ford Guys

Complete Performance 7.3L Engine Wiring Harnesses (This product is for the 1996-’97 harness but will be available for every truck model)

Electrical issues on a late OBS 7.3L can quickly spiral into hard-to-diagnose problems—injector misfires, rough idle, intermittent no-starts, or sensor signal loss. In many cases, the root cause is a failing or brittle factory engine harness.

This OEM-style Engine Harness (F7TZ-9A451-CA) is designed specifically for 1996–’97 7.3L Power Stroke trucks, restoring proper communication between injectors, sensors, and the PCM with correct factory routing and connections.

Key Features:

Fits 1996–’97 Ford F-Series 7.3L Power Stroke (OBS)

OEM-Style Direct Replacement

Matches factory connectors, layout, and routing.

Matches factory connectors, layout, and routing. Restores Injector and Sensor Performance

Eliminates issues caused by aging or damaged wiring.

Eliminates issues caused by aging or damaged wiring. Fixes Common Electrical Problems

Helps resolve misfires, no-start conditions, and intermittent faults.

Helps resolve misfires, no-start conditions, and intermittent faults. Plug-and-Play Installation

Durable Engine Bay Construction

Built to withstand heat, oil exposure, and vibration.

Built to withstand heat, oil exposure, and vibration. Ideal for Repairs or Engine Restorations

Complete Performance Six-Piece Clear Headlight Kit – 1992-’97 Ford F-Series and Bronco

As seen on the Discovery Channel’s Diesel Brothers!

Upgrade your OBS Ford with a fresh, clean look and better nighttime visibility. If your factory headlights are dull, yellowed, or weathered, it’s not just cosmetic — it can affect your ability to see clearly on the road.

This six-piece kit is a direct replacement for your stock headlights, featuring crystal-clear lenses that modernize your truck while maintaining an OEM-style fit. You can reuse your stock bulbs or upgrade to LED bulbs for improved brightness and longevity.

Kit Includes:

Driver- and passenger-side headlight housings, corner lights, and side marker lights

Fits:

1992–’96 Ford F-150

1992–’97 Ford F-250 / F-350 / F-Super Duty

1992–’96 Ford Bronco

Key Features:

Six-piece full headlight kit (driver and passenger-side)

Easy bolt-in installation

OEM-quality fit and finish

A clear lens design enhances appearance and visibility

Compatible with stock or LED bulbs

Bulbs not included unless the LED upgrade is selected

Complete Performance Power Series Turbo Kit – 1994-’97 Ford F-Series

These journal-bearing turbos from KC Turbos are the best of the best. 100% drop-in ready with no major modification needed. This turbo is an excellent upgrade over the factory Garrett TP38 turbo. This kit will work perfectly with the factory Y-pipe or can be hooked up to any intercooler setup designed to use the stock-location turbo (ex. early ‘99 intake).

Stage 1 (63/70) – Recommended for up to 180/30 injectors

Stage 2 (63/73) – Recommended 180/30 to 205/30 injectors

CCV Option:

3.5-inch Metal—If your truck has the factory orange inlet boot

4-inch Plastic—If your truck has the factory black inlet boot

Kit Includes:

KC Turbo journal bearing 300x

Intake boot (not included in the Stock Plus Kit)

Non-EBV pedestal

Non-EBV outlet flange

Bellowed up-pipes and collector

Mounting hardware and gaskets

Key Features:

100% drop-in (no modifications)

.84 A/R housing for quicker spooling and cooler EGTs

4-inch ported housing with anti-surge for high flow

63 mm 7×7 Borg-Warner 300x-style wheel

Superior journal bearings

1-year limited warranty, unlimited mileage

EXHAUST BRAKES: The question about exhaust brakes, and if they work with these turbos, comes up a lot. It has been found that some brands have clearance issues and might cause the brake to hinder performance, rub the turbine wheel, or cause other issues. These brakes typically use some sort of flapper to close, which causes extreme exhaust back pressure to aid in braking. This can be hard on a turbo and motor and is not recommended. It will be up to the customer to verify fitment and functionality.

Complete Performance Chrome Body Molding Set – Black – 1992-’97 F-Series and Bronco

Upgrade your 1992-’97 Ford F-Series or Bronco with the Complete Performance Chrome Body Molding Set in a black finish with a bold chrome accent strip. This premium trim set enhances your truck’s classic style while providing durable protection against everyday wear.

Key Features:

Sleek Chrome Styling: Features a polished chrome strip down the center for a clean, refined look.

Precision Fit: Each piece is custom-cut for a perfect fit based on your truck’s cab and bed size.

Durable and Weather-Resistant: UV-protected to resist fading and cracking, and built to withstand extreme weather conditions for long-lasting performance.

Easy Installation with 3M Adhesive: No drilling required—just peel and stick for a strong, reliable hold.

Fits:

1992-’97 Ford F-150, F-250, F-350, and Bronco

Available for:

Single Cab, Super Cab, and Crew Cab

Short Bed, Long Bed, and Dually Configurations

Why Upgrade?

Customize Your Truck’s Look: Now available in both black and white, allowing for a unique style.

Protects Against Dings & Scratches: Functional and stylish, keeping your truck looking great.

Effortless Installation: Peel-and-stick design means no drilling or special tools required.

Complete Performance OEM Third Brake Light – 1994-’97 Ford F-Series and Bronco

Complete Performance’s OEM Third Brake Light for 1994–’97 Ford F-Series and Bronco restores the clean, finished look of your OBS Ford with this OEM-style third brake light. Designed as a direct replacement for the factory light, this unit bolts right in using the stock hardware for a perfect fit and finish.

Key Features:

Direct Replacement – Fits exactly like the original factory OEM light.

OEM Fitment – No modifications required; bolts directly into place.

Restores Appearance – Replaces old, cracked, or melted housings for a clean factory look.

Ready to Install – 100% bolt-in design for quick, easy installation

Fits:

1994–’97 Ford F-150, F-250, F-350, and Bronco

Upgrade your truck’s appearance and safety with the Complete Performance OEM Third Brake Light — the perfect fix for tired, faded factory lights.