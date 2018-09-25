50+ TRUCKS GO ON THE HOOK AT ILLINI OUTLAW DIESEL’S ANNUAL TRUCK PULL

While there are plenty of parts pushers, shadetree mechanics, and even fly-by-night operations that come and go in any industry, the shops that know what they’re doing with a wrench tend to have the most staying power in the diesel segment. Once you’ve earned a reputation as the go-to source for proper diagnosis, repair, and performance, it doesn’t take long for your business to grow. Such was the case for Andrew Karker of San Jose, Illinois. After he won countless truck pulls and ran 11’s at the drag strip with his 700hp, stock bottom end LB7 Duramax, folks came out in droves to see what he could do for their 6.6L. By 2013, it was time to take the “diesel thing” from moonlighting to full-time, and so the Illini Outlaw Diesel nameplate was born.

With Illini Outlaw Diesel’s roots based in dragging the sled through the dirt, it only made sense for the company to host a truck pull—and that’s exactly what happens each August in the village of Forest City, Illinois, population 229. For 2017, a Stock Turbo class provided an avenue for lower horsepower trucks running a factory turbocharger to compete. An 8,500-lb Work Stock category permitted hanging weights, blocked suspension, and a stockappearing or S300-based, T4 turbo with a 66mm inducer limit. A 2.6 class allowed hanging weights and an 8,000-lb maximum, but required a smooth bore turbo, OEM driveline, and single rear wheels. Finally, an Open category was available for trucks with compounds, nitrous, and water-to-air intercoolers. All told, more than 50 trucks would hook to the sled—and we’ve got the lowdown on this year’s hottest-running rigs. DW