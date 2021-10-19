Celebrating The Late-Summer Blockbuster’s 25th Anniversary In The Dirt,

On The Drag Strip, and Aboard The Dyno

Every year for the past quarter of a century, Scheid Diesel Service has played host to the can’t-miss event of the summer. It started as a TDR rally in Effingham, Illinois, expanded to all makes of trucks and migrated to Terre Haute, Indiana in 2000 (where it ballooned in size and popularity), and then relocated south to Lyons, Indiana in 2020. This year, hundreds of pullers, dozens of drag racers, and thousands of spectators flocked to Wagler Motorsports Park the weekend of August 27-28 to be part of the 25th running of the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza. It was hot and humid, but the action was nonstop and the caliber of competition was the highest it’s ever been.

Out on the clay pulling surface, everything from Pro Street to Super Stock trucks were hooked to the sled, along with the wheels-up, Pro Stock tractors. And as is always the case, a huge turnout of Limited Pro Stock and Pro Street trucks called for matinee qualifying sessions before each nighttime show. Just over a football field away from the action in the dirt, Outlaw Diesel Super Series drag racing was lighting up the eighth-mile track. There, fans were treated to two new world records and some of the best index racing you’ll find anywhere. Other attractions included Pearce’s Diesel Doctor dyno, the annual show ‘n shine competition, and a sizable vendor’s midway.

After taking in all the action at SDX 25, it’s easy to see why one of the diesel industry’s longest-running events is still one of its best.