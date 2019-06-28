Quelling a ’12 Ram’s Axle Wrap Issues with Flight Fabrication Traction Bars

With 500 hp and 1,000 lb-ft so easily achieved these days thanks to custom tuning, axle wrap becomes a problem more quickly than you might think. Take a fourth-gen, single-rear-wheel Ram for example. Although spot-on calibration can wake up the 6.7L Cummins and keep the 68RFE automatic alive in the process, the added torque overcomes the factory suspension’s ability to keep the rear axle in place. As a result of differential rotation, excessive driveshaft plunge and leaf spring twist, the truck suffers from wheel hop, driveline shake, and can even become unsettled during transmission upshifts. All the above can contribute to premature U-joint and pinion seal wear, along with other driveline-related failures.

It’s no secret that traction bars are an age-old way of stopping axle wrap, but not all traction bars are created equal. Some come with inferior heim joints that quickly wear out, others aren’t beefy enough in critical areas, and some bars even attach to the top of the rear axle instead of beneath it. Since the company has a reputation for offering high-quality, visually appealing traction bars at affordable prices, we decided to give Flight Fabrications a call when we encountered a recently tuned ’12 Ram 2500 in desperate need of rear wheel stabilization. After receiving a set of Flight Fabrications single-tube, preload-adjustable traction bars, we shot down to Flynn’s Shop in Alexander, Illinois, for the install. By lunch, the sleek-looking traction bars were in place and the truck’s power could finally be enjoyed.

SOURCES

Flight Fabrications

330.715.4266

FlightFabrications.com

Flynn’s Shop

217.478.3811