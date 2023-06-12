Get ready for the East Coast Diesel Nationals

15-year annual event back to the basics with diesel and gas trucks for another year of grudge racing, drag racing, show-n-shine, dyno competition, vendors and sled pulling!

Gates open 10am, 2 trial runs before competition! 1/8th mile and 1/4 mile for different classes! See who you can outrun and estimate time correctly! ALL local trucks can compete.

SATURDAY, JUNE 24, 2023 AT 9 AM – 4:30 PM PDT

Numidia Dragway

10 Dragstrip Road, Catawissa, PA 17820

Source: www.dieselmotorsports.us