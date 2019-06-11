The Sunshine State’s Premier Event Returns

It doesn’t take much to lure us down to Florida in the middle of winter. As if 80-degree weather, ample sunshine and ocean views aren’t enough of a draw, throw in diesel drag racing, dynoing, a little bumper-to-bumper action and we’re sold. After the success of the inaugural Florida Truck Fest in 2017, the folks at Bradenton Motorsports Park decided to pencil it in as an annual affair. This time around, the show ’n shine competition would meet its 100-truck limit in short order, the quarter-mile drag strip would heat up with Quick Diesel, 10.5 Index, 12.0 Index and Bracket classes, and a mobile chassis dyno would be kept busy throughout the day.

-Advertisement- -Advertisement-

For the grand finale, fans were treated to a knock-down, drag-out tug o’ war competition between a group of mega trucks. Once the smoke had settled, the mud-intended monstrosities proved why they’re just as impressive on asphalt as they are buried in mire. Judging by the spectator turnout—which continued to balloon as the day wore on—it’s obvious there is a strong truck culture down in the Sunshine State. And with more than a dozen loyal sponsors dedicated to its success, we look forward to seeing this event continue to grow. If you find yourself in the greater Bradenton/Sarasota region next February be sure to work this one into your schedule.