Interviewing 101: 16 Must Ask Questions

16 Behavioral Questions To Ask During Interviews

-Advertisement- -Advertisement-

In a related post, we discussed how behavioral interviewing can help you suss out job candidates who have emotional intelligence and a growth mindset. In this post we’ve got a list of questions from the experts that you can choose from and modify for your diesel business’s hiring process.

Caveat: There’s lots of information available online for job seekers looking to predict and “game” behavioral interview questions. Therefore, it’s essential that you use these lists for ideas. Customize the questions that are out there for your diesel business and for the search you are conducting.

Tip: Once you’ve created your list, ask the same questions of each candidate for each position so that you can compare answers. For more tips on behavioral interviewing, check out this guide from the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM).

-Give me a specific example of a time when you used good judgment and logic in solving a problem (Sorensen).

-Give me an example of a time when you set a goal and were able to meet or achieve it (Sorensen).

-Give me a specific example of a time when you had to conform to a policy with which you did not agree (Sorensen).

-ADVERTISEMENT-

-Tell me about a time when you had to go above and beyond the call of duty in order to get a job done (Sorensen).

-Tell me about a time where you felt defeated; e.g., your project was falling apart, you were unable to meet your boss’s timeline goals, your idea was dismissed, etc. How did you respond to the adversity? (Glassdoor)

-Think about the most exciting and energizing aspect of your current or most recent position. What did you specifically enjoy about it? Why? (Glassdoor)

-Tell me about a time when you had too much to do, but not enough resources (this could include staffing, time, money). How did you handle the pressure, overcome the deficit and/or achieve goals? (Glassdoor)

-Describe a situation where you had to make a tough decision that normally would have been escalated to your boss. How did you handle the decision-making process? What was the result? (Glassdoor)

-Tell me about a time when you went the extra mile when it would have been just as acceptable to perform the bare minimum. Why did you exert the effort? What was the outcome? (Glassdoor)

-Describe a situation where you and a colleague whom you relied upon for support (e.g., to complete a project) were in conflict. How did you address the situation? (Glassdoor)

-Why do you get up in the morning? (Laurence Bradford)

-What’s the one thing we haven’t asked you about that you want to make sure we know? (Laurence Bradford)

-Tell me about some of the more interesting or difficult problems you’ve been working on the past few years. (Laurence Bradford)

-Can you tell me about a side project you’ve worked on (outside of school or work) in the past year or so? (Laurence Bradford)

-When you don’t know the answer to something, what is the first thing that you do? (Laurence Bradford)

-If you could design your dream job, what would it look like? (Laurence Bradford)