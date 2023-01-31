A Juggernaut Among Giants

The standard 8-lug Super Dutys were already the biggest private passenger vehicles on Earth. But then the Blue Oval went ahead and upped that ante with available 10-lug versions—trucks so capable that they can tow 35,000 pounds (or more!) while staying in civilian dress, distinguishable from their 3/4-ton and 1-ton brethren by wheels, flares, and a few badges. When it came time for Diesel Power Products to build another tow rig, they started out with something that could easily pull two 1-ton trucks on a gooseneck trailer while being nowhere near its towing and braking capacities: the 2021 F-450. But leaving it alone wasn’t an option. Extreme roads, extreme loads, and extraordinary requirements necessitated a major modification job that Diesel Power Products was well equipped to handle.

Built entirely inhouse, the F-450 project was dubbed Atlas—an appropriate name for a truck with the ability to haul almost anything, anywhere. The plan was to create something that could do all the work ever asked of it, while hauling its occupants comfortably anywhere they needed to be. On top of that, it needed to do it with some style. A massive truck such as this needed a massive tire, and Continental’s 43-inch-diameter MPT 81 commercial tires provided the perfect footing. To get those to fit properly, Diesel Power Products turned to the F-450/F-550 specialists over at DBL Designs who made the forged 20-inch wheels and the single rear wheel conversion. DBL also provided the front fenders that were paint matched along with the front bumper. To control the Dana Super 60 front axle that was now adorned with MPT tires, a Carli 3.5-inch-lift suspension with King 2.5 shocks was adapted to the front end. Out back, a Kelderman air bag and four-link kit holds onto the rear Dana M300—both axles filled with Nitro Gear 6.17:1 ring-and-pinion replacements to match to the 43-inch tires. With the bigger equipment comes some extra weight, so a No Limit Fabrication air-to-water intercooler replaced the factory unit to increase the cooling ability and decrease the potentially high exhaust gas temperatures that this truck might see when loaded down. An S&B cold air intake was also added to keep dirt out and a Banks Pedal Monster was added to get rid of the pedal lag, but the already powerful 6.7L Power Stroke was otherwise left largely stock. The superb matchup of the 6.7L Power Stroke and the 10R140 transmission make the regeared F-450 a beast right out of the box.

With the powertrain and suspension taken care of, Diesel Power Products let their talented fabricators get to work making the aluminum bed from scratch, with multiple tie-down anchor points using Mac’s Tie Downs tracks embedded on the top and sides of the deck. A full 43-inch spare tire sits up against the headache rack, but we doubt it’ll ever be needed with the robustness of the MPT tires.

While its massive size and prowess might seem a bit daunting to some, we can tell you from firsthand experience that this F-450 build drives like a standard F-350—albeit a bit smoother thanks to the Carli and Kelderman suspension. It’s rare to run across a truck that has all the go, all the tow, and does it with all the show, but we think that Diesel Power Products did a great job of making that happen with the Atlas F-450.

Check out a video of the Atlas build here: https://youtu.be/cfa1Gv4aZJ8

Specifications: