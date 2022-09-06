Inside the Cutting-Edge Technology On Display At U.C.C. 2022

Without a doubt, new ground was broken at the 2022 Ultimate Callout Challenge. Three trucks ran 4-second eighth-miles, seven more put up mid 5’s, and seven competitors cleared 2,300 hp or more on the dyno—including Justin Zeigler’s industry-changing 3,336hp show on the rollers. Then came the sled pull which, for the first time, permitted purpose-built pulling trucks to compete. And all of that took place with the DPI Expo, boasting the biggest names in the business, fully open to the public. With so much cutting-edge technology present in one place, it’s no wonder the atmosphere was electric at U.C.C. 2022.

At this year’s affair, we saw billet blocks enter the fray, common-rail injection (and the role of electronics) continue to rule the roost, supremely well-executed diesel conversions, and massive single, compound, and triple-turbo arrangements make other-worldly horsepower numbers. We also witnessed a Duramax legitimately challenge the Cummins dominance that has been part of U.C.C. since its inception. Even a pair of 6.0L Power Strokes helped to shake up the field. This time, we’re shining a spotlight on the technology that makes an event of this magnitude possible—and how engines, turbochargers, transmissions, and chassis’ survive it.