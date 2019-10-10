OPERATION OLD SCHOOL TOW RIG: PART 5

ELECTRIC FUEL SYSTEM, NEW TANK & SUMP INSTALL

Thanks to the components installed in Parts 1-4 of this series, our ’97 F-350 has a brand-new suspension, air helper springs, a heavy-duty Class V hitch, and a 6.0L transmission cooler onboard. Now it’s time to complement all these tow-ready mods with an upgraded fuel supply system. Known in the industry as E-fuel (i.e., electric fuel), these all-inclusive kits replace the ’94.5-97 7.3L Power Stroke’s mechanical, cam-driven lift pump in the valley with an electric pump along the frame rail, include larger-diameter fuel lines, and usually come with a regulated return system. They also often delete the leak-prone factory fuel filter bowl from the engine. As a result of installing an electric fuel system, 7.3L owners experience quicker startups, smoother engine operation, and a slight bump in horsepower and fuel economy.

Although our ’97 F-350 was already benefiting from an electric fuel system, it had been pieced together years prior and was outdated in terms of how far the aftermarket has come since then. To start fresh, we contacted Irate Diesel Performance for one of their competition fuel systems—a top-of-the-line kit built around the use of an ultra-reliable Fuelab lift pump and durable stainless steel regulated return setup. With hybrid injectors (and one of Irate’s T4 turbo mounts) already in place, this system can support north of 600 rwhp—which means we won’t have to make any further fuel system changes if we ever decide to pursue serious power. Prior to the install we also reached out to Summit Racing for a factory replacement fuel tank and Beans Diesel Performance for a tank sump.

After a full day of work at Flynn’s Shop in Alexander, Illinois, we had one of the highest-quality and most reliable fuel systems on the market installed, and were all but ready to hook the truck to a trailer. Next we’ll install gauges, change our diff fluid, and put the truck through its towing paces for the first time

SOURCES

Beans Diesel Performance

844.237.7467

BDPshop.com

Flynn’s Shop

217.478.3811

Irate Diesel Performance

503.435.9599

IrateDiesel.com

-ADVERTISEMENT-

Summit Racing

800.230.3030

SummitRacing.com