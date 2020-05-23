Refreshing the Worn Seats of Project 600HP Grocery Getter With Covers from ShearComfort

It’s been a few years since Project 600HP Grocery Getter has appeared in the pages of Diesel World. However, the project isn’t dead. It has just been doing work. This 2004 Excursion has been on kid duty, and the seats are feeling a bit tired, which is to be expected from a 15-year-old truck typically filled with three young kids. To give the seats a refresh and a custom touch, we reached out to ShearComfort. The folks at ShearComfort recommended a set from their Soft-Touch Imitation Leather line. Shear Comfort’s Soft-Touch Imitation Leather line features covers made from a high-quality and durable material that we thought was real leather at first glance. The water and mildew resistant material is perfect for anyone, but it is especially right for our high-power grocery getter/kid mobile.

After looking over the design styles on their website, we picked a set that perfectly matched the Excursions color scheme and pulled the trigger on the order. Once the covers showed up, we went right to work. All in, the covers took about 30 minutes to install on all three rows. The install was extremely simple, and we’re loving our Excursion’s new interior look and feel. It’s almost like a new truck again.

ShearComfort Seat Covers

800.663.7750

ShearComfort.com