OUR ’03 JETTA GETS A NOZZLE UPGRADE AND A SOUTH BEND CLUTCH

After picking up 33 horsepower in the last installment (December 2016), we’re back at it with our ’03 Jetta TDI project. We’re once again chasing horsepower, adding reliability, and even looking for an uptick in fuel economy. To reach our goals this time, we needed to pick the perfect injector upgrade and install all the right supporting modifications. For that, we contacted our friends at Kerma TDI and came up with a sound game plan. Two days later, a set of the company’s DLC 520 injectors arrived at our door and a revised ECU calibration was sitting in our inbox.

But before we got busy adding power, we had to address the Jetta’s weakest link: the factory clutch. While it was holding the added horsepower and torque from the programmer just fine, we knew the larger injectors would inevitably push it over the edge. To avoid the frustrating conundrum of having more power yet not being able to use it, we promptly gave South Bend Clutch a call and ordered one of the company’s Stage 2 Daily units, which is rated for 325 lb-ft of torque. Read on for a full recap of the install, our new dyno numbers, and a detailed mileage log.DW