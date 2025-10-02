Getting Stock to Not’s Frame Back to Life with KBS Coatings

Getting Stock to Not’s Frame Back to “New” with KBS Coatings

The Start of Refinishing

If you’re like me, older trucks are a huge part of your life and probably even your entire net worth, but time is their biggest enemy when it comes to keeping them roadworthy. 1994-2002 RAM trucks have a ton of issues with tiny rust holes in the frame where water sits and runs down the frame. This can create heavy pitting and actually cause your beloved truck to be undrivable over time. We searched for about 5 months to find a frame to replace the not-so-great one that our editorial build has been sporting for the last 31 years, and we’re going to make it last a lifetime.

KBS Coatings is here to save the day! We have got a sweet lineup of its rust preventative products that will seal and stop rust in its tracks for the foreseeable future of your beloved classic or newer truck! To make this process a little easier on my end, we opted to get this donor frame sandblasted so we could get all the nooks and crannies free of the old grunge from its past life. Once we picked it up, we got right to work. Disassembly of the remainder of the frame and suspension commenced as we got ready for new components front and rear after the KBS Rust Seal was applied to give it a chance at eternal life.

Prep is Key

The first thing that needed to happen after getting the frame into the shop and all the extra parts knocked off was to give the whole frame a good wipe down with KBS Klean—a general degreaser that gets the remaining dust and oil left on the surface that’s about to be coated. I got the whole frame wiped down with lint-free rags and a good amount of Klean, so it’s time to get this thing dry and start painting.

After getting some things around the shop covered and safe from overspray, we shook the cans of KBS Rust Seal and set up our HVLP paint gun. This was my first go at painting a frame with an actual gun, so I got a little crash course as we started (thanks, Tyler). We started off with light coats in areas that were hard to get to and would be the most seen if you got up under the truck to check out the parts. The product lays down well and started filling in the little inconsistencies in the metal after a few minutes.

Three coats, two masks, and a little over two quarts of paint in, we had Stock to Not’s new frame looking great. The Rust Seal came out smooth and shiny, just like we were hoping. A full application of this KBS coating should keep this 30-year-old frame from rusting inward or outward for the rest of its time and further. Thanks to Jon and everyone at KBS Coatings for showing us this impressive product line and how easy it is to use with a little elbow grease and time.