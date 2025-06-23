“Stock Replacement or Serious Power—Smeding Diesel Has the Turbo for Your Duramax”

Do you have a Duramax? If so, you’re going to want to read this. Have you had any turbocharger issues lately? Or are you searching for proactive maintenance by swapping out your stock turbo? Maybe you want a performance upgrade beyond stock? If your answer is “yes” to any of these, you’re in the right place. Smeding Diesel offers a full lineup of turbo options—including Variable Geometry Turbos (VGT) and Fixed Vane (S300 frame)—for both the 2004–2010 LLY/LBZ/LMM and 2011–2016 LML Duramax trucks. Each setup is drop-in compatible, meaning no cutting, no welding—just bolt-on performance.

Let’s kick things off with the 2004–2010 Duramax trucks—LLY, LBZ, and LMM. For this generation, we offer three distinct turbocharger options, all built around our 100% drop-in VGT platform.

First up is our cast 61mm compressor wheel, delivering performance equivalent to the factory setup—perfect for those seeking a reliable, stock-like replacement. Next, the billet 61mm option takes things up a notch, offering a quicker spool without sacrificing peak performance. And for those chasing every ounce of horsepower, the 63mm billet wheel delivers lightning-fast spool-up with a higher top-end power potential.

Whether you’re after factory familiarity or a little extra punch, we’ve got the perfect fit for your build.

For those looking to move beyond the VGT platform, we also offer a drop-in S300 Fixed Vane turbo solution for 2004–2010 Duramax trucks. Designed for seamless installation, this turbo bolts directly to your factory up-pipes, downpipe, v-banded intake, and intercooler pipe. We include an oil feed and drain line to make the swap as smooth as possible.

Built on the proven S300 frame, this turbo is a rock-solid option for anyone ready to ditch the VGT altogether. When spec’d right, it can mimic the drivability of the stock charger—or, if you’re chasing more power, an oversized configuration can unlock serious performance gains. With multiple compressor size options, this setup offers flexible performance tailored to your specific goals.

We also offer a full S300 Turbo Kit, featuring a T4 pedestal that works seamlessly with your factory up-pipes, along with a 3.5-inch downpipe designed to mate up with your stock exhaust. It’s the perfect solution for those who expect their truck to do it all—daily driving, towing, and weekend track runs. The best part? Swapping turbos is a breeze. With just a few bolts and clamps, you can go from your dependable tow rig setup to a full-blown drag-strip-ready charger in as little as an hour or two.

When it comes to sizing, the range is just as versatile. Go as small as our 62/68 with a .83 A/R for quick response, or as large as a 72/73 with a 1.0 housing for serious top-end power. That’s nearly a 500-horsepower window to work within—plenty of room to build exactly what your truck needs.

For the 2011–2016 trucks, the options closely mirror what we offer for the earlier generation. Our drop-in VGT turbocharger is available with three compressor wheel configurations: a cast 61mm for stock-like performance, a billet 61mm for quicker spool with factory-matching peak output, and a billet 63mm for faster response and higher horsepower potential. This unit is a true bolt-on solution—compatible with all factory components, as well as most aftermarket parts designed around the stock charger.

If you’re ready to move away from variable geometry altogether, we also offer a drop-in S300 Fixed Vane turbo specifically for the 2011–2016 platform. This charger fits right into the factory location and connects to the OEM up-pipes, downpipe, v-band intake, and intercooler piping. With the included oil feed and drain lines, installation is straightforward. Whether you’re looking for stock-like drivability or planning to push the limits with a larger setup, this S300-based option gives you a wide range of sizing flexibility to suit your goals.

No matter how you use your Duramax—whether it’s your daily driver, weekend warrior, tow rig, or purpose-built race truck—Smeding Diesel has a turbo solution that fits your goals. Our lineup is designed with real-world truck owners in mind: easy-to-install, drop-in options that deliver serious results without the need for custom fabrication. From reliable stock replacements to performance-driven upgrades, we offer turbos that match your power needs, your budget, and your build timeline. We understand the demands these trucks face, and our products are built to meet and exceed those expectations—whether you’re chasing reliability, spool-up, towing efficiency, or raw horsepower.

With options for both the 2004–2010 LLY/LBZ/LMM and the 2011–2016 LML platforms, you’ll find everything from upgraded VGTs to fully modular S300 kits, all backed by proven performance and quality craftsmanship. Don’t let a tired or underperforming turbo hold your truck back. Explore our full lineup, get in touch with our expert team if you have questions, and take the next step toward unlocking your Duramax’s true potential. When you’re ready to upgrade, Smeding Diesel is here to deliver the boost you’ve been looking for.