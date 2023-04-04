2023 Ford Super Duty High Output 6.7L Power Stroke
2023 Ford Super Duty High Output 6.7L Power Stroke
One Of The First H.O. ’23 Super Dutys—And It’s Already Been Modified

Breaking the Internet—with a brand-new ‘23 H.O. Super Duty that’s already been modified. That’s what Knockout Kustomz’s Cameron Guernsey has been up to lately.

While everyone else was waiting for updates on their build date, Cameron took delivery of his and immediately got started on the upgrades. The Lariat trim F-250 was pulled into the shop and fitted with a ’22 model year suspension lift, customized headlights (a Knockout Kustomz specialty), big rubber, and American Force wheels. Some have likened the newfound headlight look to that of the 6.4L trucks, but everyone that’s seen Cameron’s post on social media has fallen in love with the ’23 Fords.

Source: https://www.knockoutkustomz.com/

