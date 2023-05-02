Banks’ Ram-Air Diff Covers

The ultimate aftermarket differential cover for your late-model Super Duty’s Sterling 10.5 or Dana M275 rear axle is produced by Banks. The company’s Ram-Air diff cover features a patented design that cools five times better than flat-back diff covers. This means extended lubrication life, optimum fuel economy, and top-shelf heat rejection. Ram-Air diff covers are constructed from A380, aircraft-grade die-cast aluminum, come with a magnetic fill plug and 304 stainless steel hardware, integrate a sight glass with contrast screen, and boast exclusive (and patented) Ram-Air scoops. The design of the 23 external cooling fins offers hundreds of square inches of surface area to ensure maximum heat rejection at all times.

Source: https://bankspower.com/