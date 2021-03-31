Sporty Diesels - Diesel World

The Complete Package!

When people mention diesels, heavy machinery and pickup trucks are usually the first to come to mind. However, those who aren’t in the automotive community would be surprised to hear that many daily-driven cars also feature diesel engines. This is largely because of the plentiful benefits that the engines offer, including: efficiency, performance, and reliability. The largest manufacturers will try to maximize every category, but some thrill-seekers may look for more performance-focused cars.

With a quick search online, it becomes increasingly clear that diesel engines are expensive and hold their value, which connects to the financial benefits of purchasing a diesel sports car. Many exotic car owners will use the term “smiles per gallon” when answering questions about the questionable reliability of their cars. Being able to take joyrides in the city or the countryside is an expense that those individuals are willing to accept, but such mechanical issues don’t always have to stick around. Diesel engines are more reliable than foreign twelve-cylinder gas engines, and many luxury brands have recognized that. Below are a collection of sports cars that offer fun and luxury, while not having to shell out multiple thousands for a monthly clutch repair.

Alfa Romeo Giulia (Type 952)

Alfa Romeo is an Italian sports car manufacturer that has made a comeback on American roads in the past five years with their release of the Giulia and the Stelvio. The 4C was the other Alfa model that could be found on American roads, but was rare and considered to be an exotic car. The Giulia is a four-door sedan with roots from the sixties and was revamped in 2015. Virtually every box is checked off with this car as it’s fast, luxurious, and doesn’t pack a major financial punch. Finding a used Giulia costs between fifteen and thirty thousand, which is a very good price range for the benefits that come with the car. Buying a Giulia right off the showroom floor costs around thirty to fifty thousand, but can reach seventy to eighty for the fastest variation, the Quadrifoglio.

The diesel engine available for the Giulia is a 2.2-liter JTDm Multijet II I4 which puts out nearly 200 horsepower and has a respectable 0-60 time of 7.8 seconds. This engine features dual overhead camshafts, a Common Rail fuel system, and a variable-geometry turbocharger integrated into the exhaust manifold. Producing 320 to 350 lb-ft of torque, this is an excellent engine that will get the job done. Winning the 2018 Motor Trend Car of the Year and the 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award, the Alfa Romeo Giulia is an excellent car that offers top-tier dependability, efficiency, luxury, performance, and safety.

Audi A8 (fourth generation)

Germany has produced some of the most revolutionary automotive masterpieces including the Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR, the Porsche 911 GT1, and the 1980 BMW M1 Procar. Audi is another luxury car manufacturer based out of Germany, and has produced numerous performance-focused cars, most notable being the R8, the RS7, and the RS4. Audi also makes excellent executive vehicles that emphasize performance while ensuring not to sacrifice comfort and luxury. The Audi A8 has been in production since 1994 and has become a significant player in the luxury market. The new A8 has many models, and features numerous TDI diesel engines by Audi’s parent company, Volkwagen AG.

The A8 is currently available with two two diesel options including a 3.0-liter biturbo VW 50 TDI EA897evo2 V6 and a 4.0-liter biturbo VW 60 TDI EA898 V8. These two engines are powerful and allow the A8 to get from point A to point B without any obstacles. The V6 produces almost 300 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque, while the V8 generates an impressive 429 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque. These exciting performance numbers are excellent, and the efficiency is equally commendable. The V8 beats most other competitors with a whopping 33 MPG and the V6 clocks in around 42 MPG, better than every only-petrol engine offered in the A8 lineup.

The efficiency and performance are just the tip of the iceberg with the A8, as it comes with endless innovative features, pristine service, and top-notch build quality. The price for these sporty sedans is a bit on the higher side, ranging between fifty and eighty thousand. The 2021 Audi A8’s go for much higher, ranging between $90,000-$120,000.

BMW 840d xDrive (8 Series)

The BMW 8 Series are some of the coolest cars offered by the luxury car manufacturer. Successor to the BMW 6 Series, this lineup offers some of the most technologically innovative and power-packing BMWs ever produced. BMW is another German automotive manufacturer that has some serious competition. The 8 Series itself is only a few years young, but has made major strides for the company, and will likely lead the way in innovative performance vehicles. When you see an 8 Series car in person, you notice the lengthy front of the car, which packs the massive engines powering these beasts.

Within the lineup, the two-door coupe variant offers the option to have a 3.0-liter B57 twin-turbo I6 diesel engine, which produces 315 hp and 502 lb-ft of torque. While the BMW 8 Series may look like an average BMW, this is far from the truth as it’s the series closest to their flagship racing model, the BMW M8 GTE. Here’s a video of the M8 GTE and it’s mind-boggling exhaust tune:

As with most newly released BMWs, the interior is packed with bells and whistles including a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, a 10-inch display, and a heads-up display. The BMW 8 Series is certainly more performance-focused, which is excellent for thrill seekers. Some neat components that push the 8 Series lineup past the competition include a carbon fiber chassis, a double-wishbone front suspension, and an eight-speed automatic transmission. With all these specialties combined, the BMW 8 Series makes a serious consideration for those looking for top-notch comfort, efficiency, and performance.

Maserati Quattroporte (sixth generation)

Maserati is one of the must renowned luxury brands in the automotive sphere. A competitor to Ferrari, Maserati has roots in racing, and is largely remembered because of its trident logo. The MC12 was the Italian brand’s flagship car, but since then, Maserati has effectively tapped into nearly every customer base in the market to buy a car. By offering luxury cars that are relatively affordable, efficient, and comfortable, Maserati has became a competitor to Audi, BMW, and Mercedes. Their offered models include the Ghibli, the Levante, and the Quattroporte. The Quattroporte is their sports luxury saloon and is also their fastest mainstream luxury car currently available. One of the engine variants offered by Maserati is the 3.0-liter turbocharged VM A630 V6, which puts out nearly 300 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque.

An absolute icon of Italian performance engineering, the Maserati Quattroporte is perfect for cruising, grocery pickups, and vacations. With a used price range of between thirty and seventy thousand, the Quattroporte is an excellent choice regardless of the financial circumstances. Maserati’s cars aren’t too flashy which is an excellent choice for some people who might want privacy while taking a joy ride. With its roots in the sixties, the Quattroporte has underwent some serious changes and has come out successful on the top!

