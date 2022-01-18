Truck Of The Week

Chris Patterson’s Dodge Dually Goes 5’s

Wide hips in the 5’s through the eighth-mile? At a private test session at the Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas over the weekend, Unrivaled Diesel’s Chris Patterson pulled off a 5-second blast behind the wheel of his green DRW third-gen. Following a 1.37-second 60-foot, Patterson’s 6,600-pound dually hunkered down, ultimately going 5.87 at 118 mph. The pass cost him a band in the transmission, but it’s progress nonetheless. Much like his 3,000hp effort on the dyno back at King Of The Street, Patterson continues to push the envelope in his hefty Dodge.

Source: https://www.unrivaleddiesel.com/

Events

Midwest Winter Nationals Indoor Truck And Tractor Pull

The 2022 Midwest Winter Nationals took place in Shipshewana, Indiana January 13-15, and the trucks and tractors that made the call performed in front of a full house at the Michiana Event Center. Truck classes included 2.6 smooth bore Pro Street, 3.0 smooth bore Limited Pro Stock, and 3.6 smooth bore Pro Stock. In the Limited Pro Stock category, CW Cartmell continued his winning ways behind the wheel of the unstoppable “Most Hated” Haisley-powered Dodge. Cartmell won both sessions on the weekend, earning the top spot up on the podium and the twin-piston trophy.

Source: http://www.whatssmokin.net/

Exploding Engines And Flying Parts

It wasn’t all smooth cruising at the Midwest Winter Nationals, not even for one of the winners. During an engine detonation for the record books, four of six pistons made it into a nearby vendor booth, as did the camshaft, which took out a table, and a host of other debris making it trackside. Luckily the tractor’s safety equipment held its own, with the containment cable limiting the engine’s travel to just over the sand pile, where spectators aren’t allowed to sit or stand. U.C.C. and ODSS announcer, Charles Poosch was on hand and took a lifter in the back but, while a bit sore, was otherwise unharmed.

Source: http://www.whatssmokin.net/

Highlights

Austin Denny Wants To Go Fast(er)

One of diesel’s favorite 6.0L’s is being made even faster this winter. Austin Denny’s 5.90 Index Ford made a trip south to Rudy’s Performance Parts so master fabricator Nathannial DeLong could work his chassis and cage magic. In 2022, Denny’s Super Duty will sport an SFI 25.6 certification and be ready to blaze the eighth-mile even quicker. In fact, Denny plans to make several “hero” passes this year, so be on the lookout for him to reset the ‘660 high mark for a 6.0L, which is currently owned by Charlie Fish and his 5.63-second blast at 124 mph.

Source: https://rudysdiesel.com/

Ryan Milliken Is Prepping For Radial Race Season

This is what winter down south often looks like for Hardway Performance’s Ryan Milliken. Right now, he’s readying his glacier blue ’69 Nova for all the upcoming radial action it will see, and this year he’s got a billet-aluminum Cummins under the hood. Fresh out of the dyno cell, it’ll be sporting an 88mm version of Garrett’s GTX5533R GEN II when it hits the track, along with an air-to-water intercooler. In case you were wondering, Lights Out 13 is fast approaching and set for February 24-27, and Sweet 16 is scheduled for four weeks later (March 24-26).

Source: https://hardwayperformance.com/

For Sale—And Not Outrageously Priced

Finally, a 7.3L for a decent price amid the current used car hyperinflation we’ve been seeing. Or is it? With 285,000 miles, a few complementary dents, and a torn driver seat, is $8,500 the new normal asking price for a well-worn Super Duty? To the seller’s credit, new up-pipes, intercooler pipes and boots, HPOP lines, starter, shocks, a water pump and a fresh serpentine belt have all been installed. It’s a toss-up compared to the days of old, but given the work performed and the money that’s been pumped into this ’01 F-350 it seems like a fair price.

OEM News

Toyota Overtakes GM As #1 Auto Seller

It may not be diesel, but it’s very big news. On January 4, it was announced that Toyota had surpassed General Motors in overall vehicle sales in 2021 to claim the top spot in the U.S. Toyota Motor North America reported 2,332,262 vehicles sold last year to GM’s more than 2,218,000. Semiconductor chip shortages played a role in Toyota’s overtaking the General, with the Japanese automaker reportedly stockpiling chips prior to the shortage. This is the first time since 1931 (or 90 years) that GM hasn’t been named the number 1 auto seller in North America.

Source: https://pressroom.toyota.com/toyota-motor-north-america-reports-u-s-december-year-end-2021-sales/