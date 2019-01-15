Installing Carli Suspension’s Backcountry 2.0 System on a ’12 Mega Cab

From the factory, the fourth generation Ram is meant to do one thing extremely well: work. Thanks to the OEM suspension being designed to accommodate upward of 4,000 pounds in the bed or 15 tons in tow, Ram’s heavy duty models make hard work look easy. The flipside is that these trucks don’t play nice once you venture off the beaten path. Furthermore, they aren’t all that pleasurable to pilot down the highway when empty. So what is an owner to do when he or she wants their late model Ram to ride, handle, and perform well no matter the terrain or situation?

Since 2003, Carli Suspension has been offering complete, bolt-on suspension systems that improve the off-road performance, on-road ride quality, and overall versatility of late model Dodge Rams. Recently, we got our hands on one of the company’s Backcountry 2.0 kits for a ’12 Ram 2500 and set to work installing it. Spec’d with every available option, the 3-inch suspension system came with linear rate coil springs, Fox 2.0 remote reservoir shocks, high clearance extended control arms, torsion sway bar, adjustable track bar, and progressive rate, full replacement leaf spring packs. If you’re looking to maximize the ride comfort and off-road capability of your ’10-‘13 Ram without sacrificing its intended purpose, this is the lift for you.

What We Installed

Linear rate coil springs (+3-inch front ride height)

Progressive rate, Cummins-specific leaf spring packs (+1-inch rear ride height)

High clearance extended length control arms

Fox 2.0 Remote Reservoir shocks

Torsion sway bar with heavy-duty chromoly arms and end links

Adjustable track bar

T-style opposing (dual) steering stabilizer kit

Nylon front limit straps

