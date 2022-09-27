Carnage Of The Week

The Duramax Chevelle Loses A Piston

We hate to see it, but even Rick Fletes knew the Duramax in his Chevelle owed him nothing. After making 160mph passes in the quarter (1,500-rwhp) on Mahle performance cast-aluminum pistons, in excess of 50 psi in the crankcase pointed directly toward a cracked piston. The unfortunate carnage came after Rick competed in (and completed) Raceweek 2.0 and then decided to head to Xtreme Raceway Park in Ferris, Texas for some more racing. In the near future, Rick plans to get away with honing the troubled cylinder and slapping a new piston in place. Long-term, eight forged pistons will likely make it into Rick’s next LB7build.

Highlights

One Of The Gnarliest Runaways You’ll Ever See

Randy Overton is a Canadian-based truck puller who’s been die-hard Duramax for years. These days, he’s campaigning a late-model bodied GMC coined “Evil Diesel” with a Wagler-built DX460 under the hood. The aluminum V-8 is mechanically-injected via a Wimer P-pump and you could say it’s set on kill. At a recent hook in the Great White North, the engine ran away on Randy at the end of the track—and it was about as violent a thing as we’ve seen in the dirt. But instead of engaging the clutch and allowing the engine to rev to the moon, Randy let the tires keep digging while he reached for the air guillotine, thus saving the engine. As you read this, Wimer has already updated the P-pump and Randy is likely on his way back to the pulling track.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cKFlj5AdsNo

Meet Matt Kubik’s Bumpside 6.7L PSD Conversion

If you know who Matt Kubik is, the driver of the P-pumped, 7.3L-powered Mustang that owns the Power Stroke quarter-mile record, then you know he is a Blue Oval guy through-and-through. Well, turns out he likes classic Ford trucks, too, which is a good thing being that he is one of the craftiest enthusiasts you’ll come across. His latest project entails stuffing a 6.7L Power Stroke under the hood of a crew cab, bumpside body Ford, along with positioning a 6R140 TorqShift sitting behind it. The vintage body sits atop a ’15 Super Duty frame and ‘05+ axles, too.

The Ultimate Side-Of-The-Road Fix

Sometimes, you have to fix the diesel bus on the way to the baseball game… Luckily, the Rend Lake Warrior’s had Brady Ingram onboard. Fresh out of High School, Brady started attending Rend Lake College’s diesel mechanic program this semester and happens to be the son of Scheid Diesel’s Brad Ingram. With teammate Ryan St. Ledger offering a helping hand, a blown radiator hose was patched together using athletic tape while every bottle of water within sight was used as temporary coolant. Once the bus made it off the interstate, Rend Lake welding student, Kade Gibson, who lives nearby, brought the correct hose to Brady and team, along with the appropriate coolant. End result: the Warriors made it to the game with an hour to spare, and the bus 100-percent repaired.

Source: https://www.rendlakewarriors.com/sports/bsb/2022-23/releases/Warrior_Student_Athletes_Fix_Broken_Bus-_Save_the_Game

Emissions

Climate Week In NYC…Yikes

Despite the headline above, it wasn’t all doom in gloom in the Big Apple last week. Rather, Diesel Technology Forum Executive Director, Allen Schaeffer, called attention to the fact that modern, advanced diesel technology is the best bet for working toward net zero carbon at the present time. Especially in the commercial transportation industry, electric technology is years away from being perfected. But diesel technology exists today that’s capable of reducing emissions at a fraction of the cost of what it will take to go all-electric. “Reduction in carbon dioxide emissions can be achieved at 25-percent of the cost of electrification by accelerating the turnover of older trucks to new advanced technology diesel models,” Schaeffer said.

Source: https://www.dieselforum.org/

GM Pushes For All-Electric Passenger Vehicles For Model Year 2027 And Beyond

On September 20, General Motors and Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) announced recommendations that seek to accelerate a “zero emissions,” all-electric future for passenger vehicles in model year 2027 and beyond. In it, GM and EDF urge the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to establish industry standards that ensure at least 50-percent of new vehicles sold by 2030 are zero-emitting. GM Chair and CEO, Mary Barra, was quoted as saying “General Motors has the ultimate goal of eliminating tailpipe emissions from new light duty vehicles by 2035.” It appears GM would like to help shape future emissions regulations in order to accurately form its long-term, EV business model.

Source: https://newspressusa.com/publicReleaseView/74369/8447?token=yN4kvprTYlOyHY8qcGxA&email_encrypt=Y2FyZ3V5NDIxMUB5YWhvby5jb21FbWFpbEhhc2g=

Parts Rack

Banks iDash

What’s going on under your hood? The iDash from Banks Power allows you to see critical powertrain information your dashboard won’t share with you. The super gauge can perform tuning diagnostics, display key parameters, and can also data log. As for viewing, the iDash offers up eight parameters on five fully customizable screens. That’s 40 vitals—all available at the touch of a button. Combined with Banks’ DataMonster, which keeps a memory of sensor readings so you don’t have to, you can data log up to 100 parameters. The iDash also integrates seamlessly with Banks tuners, its SpeedBrake, and the even company’s PedalMonster.

Source: https://bankspower.com/