2023 Golden State Diesel Fest
Top 10 from Golden State Diesel Fest

We pulled together 10 of our favorites from the 2023 Golden State Diesel Fest. If you missed the event, we have lots more coverage in Diesel World magazine, online, and on motortopia.com.

This is one of those shows that has a lot to offer. Situated in the open country of Sacramento, this massive event offers lots of activities for all diesel fans.

Check them out: https://www.dieselworldmag.com/events/top-10-from-golden-state-diesel-fest/

Diesel World coverage sponsored by Shell Rotella #shellrotella

